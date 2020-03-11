Newton Grove, county eyeing park repairs

Dana Hall, director of Sampson County Parks and Recreation, speaks to Newton Grove Commissioners about repairing lights at Weeks Park. -

NEWTON GROVE — Commissioners are ready to move forward with plans to fix outdated lights at Weeks Park.

During a Tuesday meeting, Dana Hall, director of Sampson County Parks and Recreation, talked about the matter with Mayor Stephen Jackson and town leaders about a proposal regarding a safety issues regarding the location and structural matter with a crossbeam holding the lights up. To make the fix, Jackson said the board will discuss sharing the costs with Sampson County.

The cost is about $40,000. After discussing different options regarding the lights and upkeep, Newton Grove commissioners voted to pay $10,000 as a starting point to contribute. For the next fiscal year budget for the 2020-2021 budget which starts July 1, Newton Grove would like to contribute another $10,000 — with hopes that county leaders can pay the rest to bridge the gap.

Weeks park is used for tee-ball, football and other sports. At the meeting, Jackson noted that more than 100 people in the northern end of Sampson participate in programs at the park.

“We’re here at a standstill,” Jackson said. “With daylight savings times, we have a good opportunity, but during nighttime events we’re out at that park.”

Hall the plan was just to replace the bulbs from ones from universities or minor league stadiums with the assistance of Tommy Lawrence Electrical Contractors, Inc. But there was concern about moving them and having them fall. Hall said the department didn’t want to take them down because it would come with a cost, but now that there’s a safety issue, she stressed that she don’t want anyone on the field.

“If something were to happen and one of those would fall, now we’re liable and the town is liable as well because now we know there’s a safety issue,” Hall said. “My hope is that with the support of the board, you can come up with an amount that you’re willing to put forth and I can go back to the county commissioners and county manager.”

A start date for the light repairs was not announced, but Jackson indicated that documents will be sent to county officials to have an officials agreement.

Dana Hall, director of Sampson County Parks and Recreation, speaks to Newton Grove Commissioners about repairing lights at Weeks Park. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Newton-Grove___1.jpg Dana Hall, director of Sampson County Parks and Recreation, speaks to Newton Grove Commissioners about repairing lights at Weeks Park.

