Using the Force: CCS joins other districts

The Force takes on a new meaning for Clinton City Schools as they have joined with school districts in Sampson, Duplin, Jones and Pender counties to start a movement driven toward student improvement.

The Force districts and their partners at the Panasonic Foundation and East Carolina University are working together in this movement, hoping to instill instructional practices that will improve teaching that will benefit all students. The Force team has worked on creating principles for student leaders to adopt, including the knowledge to diagnose instruction, the ability to provide meaningful feedback and appropriate decision-making for programs.

Essentially, the Force wants to use classrooms as learning laboratories. Principals and teachers will need to work together to improve teaching techniques — and ultimately the way students learn.

According to Clinton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson, The Force is the only Local Education Agency that the Panasonic Foundation has a partnership with.

“I think that speaks a lot to the power of the Force that the Panasonic Foundation chose to keep this one as the only one that is still up and running with the support of the Panasonic Foundation,” Johnson stated.

The districts include Duplin County Schools, with Dr. Austin Obasohan, Jones County Schools with Dr. Ben Thigpen, Pender County Schools with Dr. Steve Hill, Sampson County Schools with Dr. Eric Bracy and now finally Clinton City Schools with Dr. Wesley Johnson.

These districts want to successfully close the achievement gap for all students, maximize student achievement and improve equity.

Johnson is excited about the Theory of Action, a plan centered around the foundational presets of education which is curriculum instruction.

The superintendent noted what the Theory of Action entails.

“If we provide a clear vision for Instructional Leadership, focused on support, resources, and a shared belief around: the knowledge to diagnose instruction, the ability to provide meaningful feedback and appropriate decision-making for academic/instructional programs, then all students will be prepared for success in college/career regardless of where they are being taught, by whom they are being taught by and their ethnicity or socioeconomic status,” Johnson explained.

CCS will learn more about the Force as it continues to materialize.

The board was able to participate in an equity conference at the new student center at ECU. The conference focused on Culturally Responsive/Competent Leadership and School Environments. Johnson has been working for the last 20 months to make the CCS officially part of the Force team and he is pleased that the board’s hard work has finally paid off.

The board also had the opportunity to discuss the Leandro case, a case dating back 23 years, during the monthly board meeting. The divide between rural and urban continues to escalate and it is a concern in the education world. WestEd recently looked into this case and has asked for feedback from superintendents.

Johnson noted three areas of priority in response to the WestEd Leandro case. The priorities include the revising the state funding model to address the unique needs of rural education, ensuring that all areas in North Carolina can hire a highly competent teacher and principal for every classroom and ensuring that the supports are needed to address the disadvantage students and high impoverished schools from a regional perspective.

The response from superintendents has been crafted together and sent to state leaders, the state board and most recently to the NC School Board Association. The hope is to finally make some changes to provide a sound basic education for all.

Effort aimed at changing way students learn

