‘Helping Hands’ shows support

Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Margaret Malpass, Dr. John McPhail, of Helping Hands of Sampson County, show support to Deputy Roberto Garcia, center. Sheriff’s Capt. Robert Stroud, and Sgt. William Quinn are also pictured. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Committee members from Helping Hands of Sampson County present a check to Deputy Roberto Garcia. -

After getting home from a 12-hour shift with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Roberto Garcia woke up to a bad nightmare with his family’s home in Ingold, engulfed in flames.

“All that matter is that all our lives,” he said. “It really don’t matter about materials, it’s just materials.”

He lives in the house with several family members and at the time, no one else was home at the time. Although they lost a lot of possessions in a fire, Garcia is staying optimistic about the road towards recovery. Helping Hands of Sampson County was more than pleased to help.

On behalf of the nonprofit organization dedicated to show appreciation to first responders, Dr. John McPhail presented a undisclosed check to Garcia for recovery expenses. With a smile Garcia showed a lot of appreciation to Helping Hands and those who showed care after the incident.

“I appreciate everything everyone did that day,” Garcia said. “It showed that Sampson County as a whole is like family, brothers and sisters. They come out and help anybody and again I like to thank everyone who came out and the people who are here.”

Capt. Robert Stroud spoke Garcia’s work as a deputy.

“What he does for the citizens here goes beyond all measures,” Stroud said. “He’s a good deputy.”

Chris Sessoms, chair of Helping Hands, started the organization five years ago after hearing about the murder of Darren Goforth, a Texas law enforcement officer killed while pumping gas.

“Somebody came up behind him and just shot and killed him for no reason, other than he had a uniform on,” Sessoms said. “What if all these officers quit? What are we going to do when we call 911. If I was a wife, I would be saying that you need to stop this job. The pay is not that large.”

She created the organization to give thanks.

“As far as being the chair, it’s great for me because I firsthand get to see God unfold this,” Sessoms said about the support.

Festival coming in April

Helping Hands is hosting a special event for first responders, scheduled for 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 25, at Hubb’s Farm, located at 10276 N. U.S. Hwy. 421, Clinton.

It’s free for all first responders and their families. This includes the staff of all city police and fire departments, state highway patrol, staff of the county’s sheriff’s department, volunteer fire departments, emergency medical services, state Bureau of Investigation, animal control officers, and adult and child protection officers. Some of the attractions include a Ferris wheel, carnival rides, bouncy house for children, and a DJ providing music on the dance floor.

“It’s just an event to say thank you to all of our first responders,” Sessoms said.

The festival will continue the next day for the public, from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 26, at Hubb’s Farm. Admission is $10 and each recipient will receive five ride tickets. Additional tickets will be available at the event. Proceeds will go towards helping first responders.

Meals will also be provided to first responders by churches. Helping Hands is asking community members, churches and organizations to sponsor a first responder for $10. If three or more donations are made, Helping Hands will give supporters a colorful yard sign. The organization is looking to raise about $45,000. The first successful meal was held at the Civic Center several years ago and the committee wants to continue the momentum.

“The money that comes in is unreal,” she said. “Nine-tenths of it is seven to ten dollars. The people really support this. We all want to do something for our first responders. We just don’t know how. Giving someone a check for seven dollars doesn’t mean anything, but when you put it all together at this magnitude, it’s huge.”

Tax deductible donations can be made out the Sampson County Substance Abuse Coalition, P.O. Box 475, Clinton, NC 28329.

Helping Hands is also inviting community members to join the committee. The next meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at 115 Acre Plaza, Clinton. Participants are being asked to bring a chair. For more information, contact Sessoms at 910-596-7005.

Margaret Malpass, Dr. John McPhail, of Helping Hands of Sampson County, show support to Deputy Roberto Garcia, center. Sheriff’s Capt. Robert Stroud, and Sgt. William Quinn are also pictured. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Helping_2.jpg Margaret Malpass, Dr. John McPhail, of Helping Hands of Sampson County, show support to Deputy Roberto Garcia, center. Sheriff’s Capt. Robert Stroud, and Sgt. William Quinn are also pictured. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Committee members from Helping Hands of Sampson County present a check to Deputy Roberto Garcia. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Helping___1.jpg Committee members from Helping Hands of Sampson County present a check to Deputy Roberto Garcia. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent

Group helps deputy, preps for two-day festival

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.