Rest area closure ‘indefinite’

With the permanent closure of the U.S. 421 rest area in Sampson County looming, N.C. Department of Transportation officials recently visited Sampson leaders to deliver a somber story of state finances that has seen cash balances plummet and hundreds of projects suspended and delayed — putting Sampson’s rest area in a tenuous position, to say the least.

In January, a letter from NCDOT was sent to Sampson County manager Ed Causey in reference to the closure of the rest area on U.S. 421 (Taylors Bridge Highway), near Six Runs Creek. In the correspondence, Chad Kimes, division engineer for NCDOT, said, in the effort to reduce expenditures, maintenance contracts for rest areas across the state were being examined.

Those contracts were already cut by 24 percent by the beginning of this year. Sampson became part of that statistic, the U.S. 421 rest area closed upon the expiration of the local maintenance contract on Jan. 31. While the close has been deemed temporary, state officials said a permanent closure is being pursued.

NCDOT officials cited a drastic drop in visitor numbers to the Sampson site coupled with the cost to maintain what they said “is among one of the three least visited rest areas of the 58 sites in the state,” serving 37,230 visitors annually. The busiest serves 982,918, according to state numbers.

“The cost to maintain this rest area is the second highest of all 58 sites in the state,” Kimes stated. “In fiscal year 2019, the average cost per user statewide of all 58 sites was 61 cents, when in comparison the cost per user of this facility was $2.40.”

Kimes reviewed those numbers during a visit with the Sampson County Board of Commissioners last week. Other NCDOT division officials, including Caitlin Marks, division planning engineer, and Daniel Jones, division roadside engineer, were present, but Kimes did the talking.

“We’ve decided to temporarily shut down the rest area while we’re in this cash balance issue — that’s why you currently see it’s closed,” said Kimes. “The purpose of tonight is not to make a decision, but to get your comments. But we are looking to do a permanent closure there. It’s temporarily closed until our cash balances got better. That’s indefinite until we figure out the issues we’re in.”

Kimes also said several factors have forced the state’s hand.

He cited hurricanes to the eastern part of the state, and rockslides and mudslides in the western part that have cut into finances. Those federal reimbursements in the wake of disaster response have been slow to come in, with just 10-15 percent of expended funds reimbursed from 2018’s Hurricane Florence, and just 50 percent reimbursed from 2016’s Matthew, Kimes said.

Those unbudgeted impacts have been to the tune of $222 million per year on average between 2017-19, compared to an average of $66.8 million a year spent from 2004-16. Maintenance dollars can’t absorb storm costs like they have before, Kimes pointed out.

There has also been more than $300 million paid out by NCDOT in Map Act settlements — the agency had reserved land for future roads without actually buying it, amounting to an unconstitutional taking of private property, the court ruled. As part of those lawsuits, hundreds of landowners sought compensation for property the NCDOT had locked up for years.

NCDOT’s chief operating officer Bobby Lewis told the Board of Transportation last year the cost of settling Map Act cases could exceed $1 billion.

It doesn’t stop there.

“We’ve about doubled our cost to build a project over the last eight years,” said Kimes, noting construction cost increases. He offered an ambiguous explanation when questioned by Sampson commissioners as to why those costs are now twice what they were less than a decade ago. “It’s not just one thing, but it’s a little bit of everything.”

“It’s shocking to me,” Commissioner Jerol Kivett stated. “I run a business and my costs haven’t doubled in eight years, but they are higher. That’s interesting to me.”

Hundreds of projects delayed

Kimes said Senate Bill 356 passed last year helped NCDOT stablize its budget in an attempt to come out of what Kimes deemed the “cash crisis.” It included an extra $100 million in Build NC Bond money, a $100 million loan ($90 million loan forgiveness) and allocated $36 million for a Disaster Bill and $64 million for a Disaster Fund.

“Overall, it was a step in the right direction,” he said, “but it really didn’t help with all that was going on.”

As of the end of February 2020, the NCDOT had a cash balance around $394 million. That balance was hovering around $2 billion three years ago, in early 2017, according to information from ncdot.gov.

“We’re still at the bottom of our cash balances and will be for the foreseeable future,” said Kimes.

However, to help remedy cash balance issues, NCDOT has been tasked with reducing costs in various areas, including delaying and suspending projects and laying off employees. Just for Division 3, covering Sampson and five other counties, that number of layoffs tallied 54 employees, Kimes attested. Travel and training has also been reduced, as well as various contracts for mowing, debris pickup and rest areas.

”In the last year, we delayed every project in design across the state,” said Kimes. “There were about 900 projects that were delayed. We suspended some projects. The only exceptions to this is projects that had federal grant money or some type of bonds.”

One of those exceptions was the continuation of the N.C. 24 expansion in Sampson extending toward I-40.

However, where the state giveth, it is poised to taketh away.

In August 2019, maintenance hours for Sampson’s rest area were reduced from seven to five in the summer, and from four to three in the winter. State crews took over maintenance of some of those reduced contracts. However, the closure was the next logical step, state officials said.

The rest area, built in 1972, currently has signs erected indicating it is closed. To further drive that point home, concrete barriers are blocking the roadway leading to and from the area.

“It’s one of the lowest-used and one of the highest operating costs,” said Kimes. “We were here seven or eight years ago discussing the same things. It’s always looked at when our cash balances get low.”

It was back in 2011.

At that time, the state expressed its intention to close the U.S. 421 rest area, an announcement met with such adamant opposition locally that NCDOT pushed back the closure date in favor of further talks, before ultimately leaving it open.

NCDOT officials then similarly pointed to high maintenance costs and traffic shifts from U.S. 421 to I-40 that produced visitor tallies which no longer justified a rest area in southern Sampson. Proponents of keeping the rest area disagreed, touting the rest area as a vital stop on a route that allows for leisurely travel and a pathway for rural tourism.

In 2011, then-DOT secretary Eugene Conti Jr. said the move to close the site was the “fiscally responsible” one in light of current budget shortfalls. He said back in the 1970s and 1980s, the rest area south of Clinton was busy and up-to-date. However when the rest area on I-40 in Warsaw opened in the early 1990s, the U.S. 421 site’s heyday was over.

That Warsaw facility served more than 570,000 visitors annually in 2010. In comparison, the U.S. 421 site had just under 55,000 visitors at a cost of $2.14 per user, more than four times the statewide average for all of North Carolina’s 60 rest areas at $0.52 per user.

Site closures ‘start here’

While the figures have changed in the years since, Sampson remains at four times the state average maintenance cost, which now stands at 61 cents per user.

In 2019, there were just 37,230 visitors to Sampson’s rest area and $89,336 spent to maintain it — a cost of $2.40 per user. Meanwhile, the number of visitors to Warsaw’s I-40 rest area was 606,070 last year, and the site cost $282,468.92 to maintain — 47 cents per user.

Maintenance dollars in Division 3 were around $30-$35 million a year previously, but are now around $20 million, Kimes stated.

In regard to the rest area, Kimes said there are options for the county, including the opportunity for NCDOT to donate the rest area to the county for a public use such as a park or a playground, or for the county to secure a sponsor for the site.

“What would have to take place for that (closure) not to happen in Sampson County,” Commissioner Harry Parker queried.

“It starts here,” Kimes replied. “DOT really doesn’t want to do anything without the support of the county. If cash balances got worse than better, it would be the final decision of the department on whether or not to do that. But we’re at the point here where we want to work together to plan the best use for this piece of property down the road. We want to try to figure out the best plan for this site.”

“Right now it’s temporary,” Kimes continued. “If there’s another influx of funds that come into DOT and cash balances get better, the rest area probably stays open. We just want to explore these other options before we’re told we need to close it permanently.”

Commissioners threw in their two cents.

“I know it may not be the busiest place in Sampson County, but I’ve gone down there at various times and truckers use it when they come through,” said Parker. “It’s kind of bad to close the only rest area between here and Wilmington.”

Board chairman Clark Wooten said he had fielded comments from those who wanted to see the rest area remain open. He said he didn’t believe the board was ready to come with a recommendation, instead opting to gathering thoughts before discussing the issue further with NCDOT.

Kimes said no “irrational decisions” would be made by NCDOT before representatives are able to meet again with Sampson leaders. Wooten said he empathized with the state’s plight, but the county was in a similar strapped financial position.

“We have had considerably more people weigh in on wanting to keep it,” said Wooten. “I think we might have to try to find a way forward. I mean, if you have a few minutes, we can put up our cash balances. I don’t think the county is taking on anymore costs and there’s a lot of people that the rest area is close to their hearts. We would have to think and hard about that.”

NCDOT officials cite declining cash balances

