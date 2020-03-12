Sampson GOP hosts forum

Sampson commissioner Jerol Kivett speaks during Tuesday’s annual Sampson County Republican Party convention. - Robert Gilmore talks about what he brings to the table as a district court judge candidate. - Chance Lambeth spoke for U.S. Rep. David Rouzer, who works on two committees, transportation and infrastructure and the ag committee. - Brent Heath is running for N.C. House District 21 and he pledged to stand behind other Republican legislators. - - William Shanahan ran for district court judge and thanked the attendees for a great outcome last week. - - William Brisson is running for his eighth term in N.C. House District 22. He stated that it is an honor to represent Sampson and Bladen counties. - - Michael Whatley, chairman of NC Republican Party, was the keynote speaker for the 2020 convention noting that it was a great time to be a Republican. - - Clark Wooten, chairman for the Sampson Board of Commissioners, spoke for Mike Causey, who he feels embodies Republican values. - - Anita Lane is running for Register of Deeds and said she has a passion to serve Sampson County. - -

The primary election was a week in the past but the Sampson County Republican Party still had some things to say during their annual County Convention Tuesday night.

The Sampson GOP held a candidate forum for any candidates wishing to speak during the conference. Candidates had three minutes to address the crowd and speak their piece, but not before the guest speaker and the keynote speaker had their turn.

Senator Brent Jackson was the guest speaker for the evening. He spoke about the budget issues for this year, with legislators currently at an impasse and no budget adopted. Jackson stated that he would not give up on the matter. Currently, the senator said he feels like he’s in uncharted territory and is unsure what will happen next.

Jackson said this election is extremely important and urged the Republican Party to rally around their people and contribute in one way or another.

“Sadly, campaigns are expensive and time-consuming,” Jackson stated. According to the senator, volunteers are the bread and butter of a campaign, imperative for success.

Michael Whatley, chairman of NC Republican Party, was the keynote speaker for the 2020 convention.

According to Whatley, over 7 million jobs have been created since President Donald Trump started his term in office, including 273,000 new jobs in the United States in February alone. There have been 700,000 new manufacturing jobs created, with 234,000 of those jobs in North Carolina, he noted.

“We now have 3.5% unemployment,” Whatley stated. “We now have more workers in the United States workforce than we have ever had in the history of this country.”

Whatley went on to state that the country has the lowest unemployment rate among African Americans, Hispanics and women ever recorded. In Whatley’s eyes, last week’s primaries were fantastic. He urged people to volunteer for the RNC convention in Charlotte in August.

“This is gonna be the greatest political show on earth,” Whatley stated.

Sampson County Commissioner Jerol Kivett expressed how appreciative he was for Jackson and Whatley. Kivett is unopposed for his District 2, but still looking for support. When deciding to run for another term, Kivett asked his mother her thoughts on the matter. She responded with “we can all do a little bit more,” a motto Kivett has stuck with since then.

Robert Gilmore is running for district court judge encompassing Sampson. The Sampson native is from Keener, graduating from Hobbton High School before attending Campbell University and Campbell Law School, graduating as the valedictorian. A violent crime prosecutor, Gilmore said he brings multiple traits to the table, including the ability to understand the victims of crime, follow the law as it is written and not as he would like it to be and a strong work ethic.

William Shanahan ran for District Court Judge and thanked the attendees for a positive outcome last week, in which he defeated incumbent Tim Smith. He thanked everyone for their votes and dedication to his campaign and promised to live up to the trust that people have placed in him.

Anita Lane is running for Register of Deeds after following her father’s advice to run. Lane said her father was on oxygen and in a wheelchair during the 2016 election, but was still out placing Trump signs. He wanted her to run for Register of Deeds and she feels like it is finally the right time.

Lane expressed that first and foremost, she is a Christian. She started in the Farm Service Agency and later worked as the assistant register at the register of deeds office. She is currently the senior planner for Sampson County. Lane enjoyed her time at the Register of Deeds Office the most out of all her years of service, and feels her knowledge and love for the county makes her a fit to hold the office.

Brent Heath is running for NC House, District 21. Heath promises that if he is elected, he will stand behind Sen. Jackson and N.C. District 22 Rep. William Brisson. His three greatest loves include his God, his family, and rural eastern North Carolina.

“Our political landscape is changing,” Heath stated. “We as a Republican Party have to come together.”

Brisson is running for reelection to NC House, District 22. He took the opportunity to thank everyone for their support in the past and said it has been an honor to represent Sampson and Bladen in the General Assembly. Brisson also mentioned the state’s budget stalemate, saying it is important for things to get worked out.

He plans to continue to work with Jackson and represent the people who put him in office.

Chance Lambeth spoke on behalf of U.S. Rep. David Rouzer and County Commissioner Clark Wooten spoke for Mike Causey, who is running for NC Insurance Commissioner. Wooten said Causey roots out fraud and corruption, cuts red tape and makes the department more user-friendly and efficient. Wooten said Causey embodies Republican values.

The Sampson County GOP wrapped up the evening and settled some business before closing up for the night. The election season is just starting, with the general election set for Nov. 3.

Candidates speak at annual convention

By Brendaly Vega Davis

