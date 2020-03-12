Ag Rally coming to Expo Center

Starling -

In several days, agriculture leader Ray Starling will talk to hundreds of Sampsonians about the current state of farming in North Carolina and throughout the United States.

The Sampson County Friends of Agriculture (FOA) is hosting its 19th annual “Rally for Agriculture” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17, at the Agri-Exposition Center, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton. Starling, General Counsel to the N.C. Chamber of Commerce and President of the N.C. Chamber Legal Institute, is the keynote speaker.

Ronnie Jackson, chairman of the board of directors for FOA, is looking forward to the event along with other members. One of the purposes of the organization is to promote long-term economic viability of the agricultural community. The FOA includes a group of farmers, business and professionals who have a concern for agriculture.

“We’re really excited to have Ray Starling as our speaker,” Jackson said. “He’s uniquely qualified to give an overview on agriculture from the State of North Carolina vantage point and from the national point, having served both in Washington and Raleigh.”

Starling is a native of Autryville and grew up on a Century Family Farm. The history influenced his career in agriculture. During his days at Midway High School in Sampson County, he was involved in Future Farmers of America (FFA) and was elected as a national FFA Vice-President. He is also a former 4-H member. After graduation, Starling earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural education from North Carolina State University. Next, he earned a law degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC).

Before his current roles, Starling served as the Chief of Staff to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, where he worked in a $140 billion agency with more than 100,000 employees. His duties involved regulatory and deregulatory initiatives and being the point of contact or stakeholders in agriculture and rural areas.

He was also the Special Assistant to the President for Agriculture, Agriculture Trade, and Food Assistance for the White House. Starling also worked with Sen. Thom Tillis as general counsel when he was speaker of the N.C. House of Representatives. At UNC and Campbell University, Starling was an adjunct professor of agriculture, food law and policy. General counsel was also provided to N.C. Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler during his time with the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

“He has a lot of experience,” Jackson said. “He’ll be very entertaining as well very informative. I think it’s going to be very interesting to people.”

Tickets are available at the Clinton Truck & Tractor, 107 Northeast Blvd., Clinton, or the N.C. Cooperative Extension Office, 55 Agriculture Place, Clinton. A ticket is required for admittance. For more information, contact the office at 910-592-7161.

Autryville native Starling to deliver keynote

