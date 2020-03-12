Beta comes to Sampson schools

Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Students at Clement Elementary School are inducted into the National Beta Club. - Courtesy Photo Students from the Jr. National Beta Club celebrate with Principal Robbin Cooper and educator Tara Armwood during a celebration at Midway Elementary. - Courtesy Photo Midway Elementary Schools students are inducted into the Jr. Beta Club. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Symbolic candles flicker during a ceremony for the Jr. Beta Club at Clement Elementary School. - -

More than 60 students from Sampson County Schools made history by taking pledges to become members of the National Beta Club.

Clement Elementary School (CES) and Midway Elementary School (MES) recently held induction ceremonies for Jr. Beta Club members — a first for the district on the elementary level. The National Beta Club is the largest independent, non-profit, educational youth group in the United States. Its mission is to promote the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students.

MES Principal Robbin Cooper and CES Principal Matt McLean said it was an honor to be one of the first two elementary to have students participate in the National Beta Club.

“We are excited about providing our students this opportunity,” Cooper said. “The young ladies and gentlemen inducted will represent Midway through achievement,character, leadership and service.”

Cooper added that it’s evident that the students internalize the MES motto of “Success, Nothing Less” and the Beta Motto of “Let Us Lead by Serving Others.”

The ceremonies at the schools featured speakers such as Dr. Linda Baldwin, director of the Upward Bound program, and Tara Armwood, a teacher for Academically or Intellectually Gifted students. Along with other committee members, she was instrumental in bringing the Beta Club to the two schools for fourth and fifth grade students. Baldwin said it’s an organization that all students should strive to be a part of and expressed how it was a emotional experience for educators.

“Continue to work hard, continue to strive for excellence,” Baldwin said during the ceremony at CES while encouraging younger students to work hard and join next year. “I want to encourage you to do your very best. Don’t allow anyone to tell you that you can’t do it. You can do it. Work hard.”

Armwood felt the same way.

“I’m extremely proud of the accomplishments of the children at Clement and Midway elementary schools,” Armwood said. “It’s just not about grades. It’s about character and leadership, which each and everyone of these children exhibit, so we’re so proud to be able have these clubs at the schools.”

Induction ceremonies held at Clement, Midway

