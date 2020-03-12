Suspects facing felony assault, kidnapping counts

Del Valle - De La Cruz -

Two Clinton men are now facing felony offenses in an alleged assault back in January that hospitalized a victim, Sampson County Sheriff’s officials said this week.

Officers responded to Turkey Highway to an assault victim on Jan. 20, Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith stated. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the victim had been seriously assaulted earlier that day at a residence on Barley Lane.

Further investigation revealed the victim was at a residence on Barley Lane previously and was assaulted by two residents of that address and held against his will at the residence for several hours.

Officers arrested both suspects and charged them accordingly. No other details were provided by Sampson County Sheriff’s officials.

Rogelio De La Cruz, 20, and Silvestre Del Valle, 47, both of 160 Barley Lane, Clinton, were charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, second degree kidnapping, misdemeanor larceny and assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

Reports state that De La Cruz was arrested on March 6 at a residence on Giddensville Road, Faison, while Del Valle was placed in custody at the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office. De La Cruz was placed under $150,000 bond, while Del Valle received a $50,000 bond, reports show.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on March 20.

“The victim has been released from the hospital and no further details are available on their condition,” Smith stated.

Sheriff’s officials first released arrest reports on the two suspects on Wednesday.

