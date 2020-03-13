Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• March 6 — Antwan Rich, 26, of 596 Lakewood School Road, Roseboro, was charged with trespass of real property. Bond set at $5,000; court date is March 17.
• March 6 — Jeffrey Melvin, 32, of 730 Taylors Bridge Hwy., Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Bond set at $500; court date is March 30.
• March 6 — Tijaun Terrill Campbell, 23, of 64 Scronce Road, Harrells, was charged with felony probation violation. Bond set at $1,000; court date is April 9.
• March 6 — Jeffrey Scott Smith, 56, of 32 Little Coharie Lane, Roseboro, was charged with resist, delay and obstruct. Bond set at $2,500; court date was March 6.
• March 6 — Megan Elizabeth Davilacruz, 30, of 1746 Norris Road, Garland, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bond set; court date is April 6.
• March 7 — Altamiece Tianna Kahdesia Spell, 20, of 305 W. Still St., Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond set; court date is March 30.
• March 7 — April Elizabeth Parker, 42, of 501 W. Cutchin St., Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is March 19.
• March 7 — Beverly Diane Vann. 52, of 101 Hayes Court, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set.
• March 7 — Jer’Marvis Dea’Avionn Rich, 19, of 112 Herman Lane, Salemburg, was charged with intoxicated and disruptive, consuming alcohol underage and resisting public officer. Bond set at $1,000; court date is April 9.
• March 8 — Patrick Aaron Jernigan, 24, of 515 N. 7th St., Smithfield, was charged with no operator’s license and obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $40,000; court date was March 10.
• March 8 — Cynthia Melvin Williams, 45, of 216 Nolley St., Clinton, was charged with larceny by employee. Bond set at $1,000; court date is March 20.
• March 8 — Jessica Boyette, 33, of 2534 Bass Lake Road, Roseboro, was charged with possession of stolen goods. Bond set at $500; court date is April 2.
• March 9 — Jamie Kajuan McDougal, 36, of 144 Arthur Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $500; court date is March 30.
• March 9 — Charlie Ray Lassiter, 39, of 131 Simpson Lane, Turkey, was charged with failing to stop at a stop sign/flashing red light, hit/run leaving the scene of property damage, assault on a female, no operator’s license and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $1,500; court date is April 14.
• March 9 — Jessica Jazmine Cruz, 24, of 53 Windsong Lane, Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Bond set at $500; court date is March 30.
• March 9 — Malik Williams, 26, of 7958 Turkey Hwy., Turkey, was charged with probation violation. Bond set at $25,000; court date is May 6.
• March 9 — Johnathon Frank Taylor, 25, of 436 Chaney Road, Pelion, S.C., was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $5,000; court date is April 3.
• March 9 — Bianca Michelle Boone, 23, of 504 Bullard St., Roseboro, was charged with larceny by employee. Bond set at $5,000; court date is March 20.
• March 10 — Hunter Brandon Williams, 21, of 1505 Aquilla Road, Benson, was charged with assault on a female and larceny. No bond set; court date is March 27.
• March 10 — Ronald Glen Yarboro, 51, of 340 Moses Register Lane, Dunn, was charged with threatening phone call. No bond set; court date is April 7.
• March 10 — Jerome Howard Ryals, 40, of 17 Jeanette Lane, Godwin, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen property. Bond set at $25,000; court date is March 20.
• March 10 — Pedro Modesto Billarreal, 43, of 4165 Reedsford Road, Clinton, was charged with intoxicated and disruptive. Bond set at $2,000; court date is March 19.
