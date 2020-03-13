Census endeavor underway

- File Photo | Sampson Independent Richard Carr, chairman of the Complete Count Committee formed in Sampson County, talks about the importance of the 2020 Census. The CCC has been making the rounds to various meetings across the county in recent weeks. - Courtesy Photo To promote the 2020 Census, members of the Complete Count Committee and Mr. Census Superhero made a visit to Sunset Avenue School to spread the message about being counted. -

For the 2020 Census, the time to be counted is now.

“The Census is pretty much here,” said Richard Carr, chairman of the Complete Count Committee formed in Sampson County.

The goal of the Census, held every 10 years, is to count every citizen in the United States and other U.S. territories. This year marks the 24th for a process that began in 1790, under President Thomas Jefferson. According to the 2010 Census, the population was 63,431. To make sure everyone is counted in Sampson, committee members are working to spread awareness, which could lead to more funding and opportunities for the area.

“Our message has changed from ‘Get Ready” to ‘It’s here,’” Carr said Thursday. “Citizens could be receiving notifications in the mail as early as today, based off of their geographical location.”

Carr said the information is being distributed on a demographics system. Through this method, Census officials will avoid receiving all of the responses at one time. At the moment, it’s unknown what sections of the county will be contacted first.

“They’re trying to make sure they don’t overwhelm their system and to make sure their staff is prepared to start receiving the questionnaires and properly process them,” Carr said.

Carr, and other county officials are encouraging Sampsonians to participate in the Census. He also serves as the Sampson County administration projects and communications specialist, deputy clerk to the board, and assistant public information officer.

“All citizens should received their first notification over the next few weeks,” he said.

Mandated by the U.S. Constitution, the Census also provides information for reapportioning congressional seats and the distribution of more than $675 billion in federal funds each year to local, state and federal levels. Some of that funding goes to communities for programs related to education, employment, health care, housing, transportation, and public policy.

“The population totals play a major role in the long-term economic stability of communities,” Carr said.

Residents can expect directions about completing the Census, which includes options to answer questions online, by phone or a paper form through the mail. It should take about 10 minutes to complete and will ask citizens to provide their address, the number of people living there, home ownership, gender, date of birth, age, ethnicity, and a relationship question.

It was also noted by committee officials that the process is safe, confidential and will be protected by federal law. Information such as social security numbers, bank accounts or credit, will not be asked by Census officials. The Census Bureau ensures that everything is kept in a secure IT system. By law, individual records from the decennial censuses are confidential for 72 years and are released for historical research.

The committee is encouraging everyone to complete the Census after the first notification, immediately. Second, third and fourth notifications will be sent to homes who have not participated. Next, enumerators will be sent to residences if there’s no response to the notifications. They should be easy to identify with a badge and will collect information with an online hand-held device.

For more information about the 2020 Census, visit www.census.gov

Sampson residents urged to be counted