Investigation underway in Lakewood bomb threat

A law enforcement investigation is underway following a bomb threat called in to Lakewood High School, which was evacuated while units from multiple counties responded and confirmed there were no devices in the building.

Lakewood High School Principal John Goode posted a message to the Lakewood Facebook page on Thursday. He said that, at around 12:37 p.m., a message was left on the voicemail of an office phone at Lakewood High, in which the caller said there was a bomb in the building. No other information was given.

“The message was received by staff at 12:39 p.m. and we immediately implemented critical incident procedures and evacuated all students and staff from the building,” Goode stated. “Law enforcement was also notified. All students and staff were out of the building in less than two minutes.”

Later in the day Thursday, Sampson County Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith sent out a few details about the response to the incident. He confirmed that deputies responded to a reported bomb threat at Lakewood High School “sometime after lunch” on Thursday.

“It was learned through the investigation that a phone call came into the school by an unknown person stating a bomb was inside the building,” Smith stated. “Students were immediately evacuated and emergency personnel responded to investigate.”

A bomb canine from Cumberland County responded and “rendered the school safe and students returned to class,” Smith stated. In addition, Goode noted local fire and EMS personnel were on scene.

The building was confirmed by law enforcement to be clear, and all students and staff returned to the building at 2:21 p.m.

According to Smith, an investigation is ongoing at this time.

“During this threat, our first concern was — and always will be — on the safety and well-being of our students,” Goode stated. “For that reason, we concentrated on securing our students in a safe location, and clearing the building rather than making a public notification while the event was still in progress.”

Bomb threat leads to evacuation

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

