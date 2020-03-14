SMS students make All-District Band

Courtesy photo A total of 20 Sampson Middle School students earned a chair in the All-District Band. -

Band students from Sampson Middle School went far in their effort for a spot on the NC Southeastern All-District Band. Auditions took place Saturday, Feb. 1.

Over 700 students from 36 different schools in southeastern North Carolina auditioned for the District band. There are two levels to the district band, the All-District Symphonic Band and the Concert Band. Students with the highest score are on the symphonic band. Both bands have approximately 90 members.

The all-district bands performed at Gray’s Creek High School on Feb. 15. The students performed a concert after working together on their music for just a day and a half.

Students audition every year for a chance to be a part of the district band and eventually the NC all-state band.

Music teacher, Vevlyn Lowe, encourages her students to audition for this opportunity.

“It’s an honor to have this many students make this band,” Lowe stated.

On flute, Lensey Cabral won sixth Chair Concert Band and Evan Gillespie won ninth Chair Concert Band. On bassoon, Brittany Tran won first Chair Symphonic Band. On clarinet, Lotia Kirby won 16th Chair Symphonic Band; Kensley Lamb won sixth Chair Concert Band; Charleigh Wynn won ninth Chair Concert Band; Abigail Jaramillo-Serrano won 14th Chair Concert Band and Isis Ruiz-Nunez won 20th Chair Concert Band.

On bass clarinet, Daria Chavis won second Chair Symphonic. On trumpet, Jackson Lowe won seventh Chair Symphonic Band and Evelyn Simonson won 10th Chair Concert Band. On French horn, Jacey Hilburn won sixth Symphonic Band; Bailey Waters won third Concert Band and Kenneth Suarez won eighth Chair Concert Band.

On trombone, Jazmine Gregory won first Chair Concert Band and Matthew Altier won sixth Chair Concert Band. On baritone, Eben Best won fourth Chair Concert Band. On tubas, Austin Balkcum won fourth Chair Symphonic Band; Jackson Kennedy won fifth Chair Symphonic Band and Stephen Carter won sixth Chair Concert Band.

Sampson Middle School had the second highest number of students to make it on to the district band. Lowe has been taking students to audition for this band every year for 24 years now.

“It’s something we work for and I encourage them all to prepare for it,” Lowe explained.

The students begin preparing at the start of the school year. Lowe explained that her students are highly competitive, not just in band class but in their academic and athletic careers as well.

They had to perform six major scales, Concert G, C, F, Bb, Eb, Ab, the chromatic scale, a solo and they had to sight-read a piece of music that they’ve never seen before.

Every student had the same solo they had to execute perfectly and they worked to master it for several months in advance. The judges decided which students make it on the district band.

Two SMS students received the opportunity to advance even further and audition for the NC All-State Honors Band. They were Daria Chavis, bass clarinet, and Brittany Tran, bassoon. They were the only two students in the entire county to get this opportunity. Lowe worked with both students until their audition in early March. Unfortunately, Chavis and Tran did not make it on the all-state band but now they have a chance to improve and perhaps try again next year.

Lowe has a large number of students that enjoy band class and are passionate about it.

“These kids work hard,” Lowe expressed.

Two audition for NC All-State Honors Band

