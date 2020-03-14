Newton Grove welcomes Bradshaw as administrator

Amanda Bradshaw, right, takes an oath to become the Zoning and Planning Administrator, for Newton Grove. She was assisted by Mayor Stephen Jackson, left, and Town Clerk Amanda Turner. -

NEWTON GROVE — Amanda Bradshaw is looking forward to starting a new journey as the Zoning and Planning administrator for Newton Grove.

“I’m very excited and thankful to be here,” Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw is ready to serve the town in northern Sampson County after an announcement was made during a recent meeting for the new position. She was sworn-in by Mayor Stephen Jackson during a recent meeting.

“It’s a new position, zoning has been here, but the planning part is new,” Bradshaw said. “I’m very excited to be home and part of the community. I’m excited to see Newton Grove grow.”

At town hall, she will be in charge of zoning procedures, planning events and other community affairs. Bradshaw is a surgical technician and have been working at Cary Gastroenterology Associates in Cary since 2016. Before her current position, she spent 12 years at Sampson Regional Medical Center.

She is married to Hampton Bradshaw. Together, they have two sons, Loden and Reece, who play sports for the Hobbton District of Sampson County Schools. When Bradshaw is not working at the office in Newton Grove, she works as the president of the Parent Teacher Organization at Hobbton High School and Hobbton Middle School. For the middle school, she created and serves as the president of the Athletic Booster Club and is secretary of the high school booster club.

“I’m excited to tie the town with the school district as well,” Bradshaw said.

As a community and school volunteer, she helped, some of the events she led included the Wildcat Wonderland holiday celebration, 5K fundraisers to raise fund for athletics and other projects to help with student funding and challenges.

Amanda Bradshaw, right, takes an oath to become the Zoning and Planning Administrator, for Newton Grove. She was assisted by Mayor Stephen Jackson, left, and Town Clerk Amanda Turner. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Newton-Grove___Bradshaw.jpg Amanda Bradshaw, right, takes an oath to become the Zoning and Planning Administrator, for Newton Grove. She was assisted by Mayor Stephen Jackson, left, and Town Clerk Amanda Turner.

Hobbton volunteer Bradshaw takes planning reins