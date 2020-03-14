Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• March 11 — Alexander William Bowman, 33, of 103 Cedar Lane, Clinton, was charged with alter/steal/destroy criminal evidence. Bond set at $4,500; court date is March 20.

• March 11 — Allen Simmons, 64, of 70 Julius Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Bond set at $10,000; court date is March 20.

• March 11 — Nicholas Allen Cash, 32, of 701 N. East St., Roseboro, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is March 30.

• March 11 — James Staton, 29, of 219 Eagles Landing, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond set at $1,000; court date is March 20.

• March 11 — Charles Elijah James, 41, of 419 Fisher Drive, Roseboro, was charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury. Bond set at $25,000; court date is March 20.

• March 12 — Thomasina Kuulei Sutton, 41, of 209 Martin Luther King Jr., La Grange, was charged with harassing phone call. No bond set; court date is April 6.

• March 12 — Rickeya Minay Brown, 39, of 232 Brantwood Court, Roseboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, fictitious information to officer and failure to appear on counts of felony possession of cocaine and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $1,500; court date is March 19.

• March 12 — Edward Eugene Richardson, 61, of 5615 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with indecent liberties with a child. Bond set at $30,000; court date is March 20.

• March 12 — Peggy Moore Melvin, 58, of 46 Alexander Lane, Clinton, was charged with littering 15-500 pounds. No bond set; court date is May 26.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

