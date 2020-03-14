Doing ‘cARTwheels’ at Tarheel

Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Mike Wiley engages cadets at Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy. Wiley was joined by Howard Craft, a poet and playwright for the cARTwheels Tour, as part of the recent visit, made possible through the Sampson Arts Council and a grant from the N.C. Arts Council. - Courtesy Photo Director Ronnie McNeill, actor/playwright Mike Wiley, lead counselor Robert Turner, lead instructor Denah Newman, Sampson Arts Council executive director Kara Donatelli. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Cadets from Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy watch as Mike Wiley perform. - Courtesy Photo Mike Wiley performs ‘One Noble Journey: A Box Marked Freedom.’ - -

SALEMBURG — With enthusiasm, Mike Wiley captured the attention of cadets from Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy as he took them back through time.

As the actor and playwright walked around the classroom, his voiced changed as he acted out history about the Freedom Riders, a group of civil rights activists who fought against segregation at bus stops and restaurants. Some of the famous people were John Lewis and Stokely Carmichael, members of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, which was formed in 1960 and led the rides.

In early March, Wiley was joined by Howard Craft, a poet and playwright for the cARTwheels Tour, which provides stage performances and residency experiences to students throughout North Carolina.

“We love coming here,” Wiley said. “The opportunity to come here and share our gifts and talents that came out of adversity and communities where we were struggling, so therefore we decided to blaze our own paths individually, but we also do that together as a team.”

The duo’s visit was made possible through the Sampson Arts Council and a grant from the North Carolina Arts Council. It’s the second time, the Arts Council partnered with the academy for the cARTwheels grant. The first was for the 2017-2018 academic period. Through his production company, Wiley’s said he does the plays because stereotypes and racism arise from fear and being scared of the unknown.

“When we were children, we were scared of the dark…because we didn’t know what was in the dark,” Wiley stated about his mission. “We thought that box in the corner was a monster because we didn’t have the lights on to tell us that it was just a box. But when the lights came on and we saw it was just a box, the fear disappeared. The same logic can be applied to our perceptions of other cultures or religions or races. We turn the light on. We figure out who they are. We learn about them. Then we’re not afraid of them anymore.”

Craft, is a creative writing instructor for Mike Wiley Productions and is an arts educator. He enjoyed spending time with the cadets.

“When we leave, we really feel inspired by the impact and what we get from them,” Craft said. “This is one of our favorite schools to come and work with young people.”

Wiley felt the same way about the quasi-style military program for at-risk teenagers.

“To be here with these cadets, knowing what they’ve been through, knowing what they’re going through, and what they’re willing to put themselves through to be able to see a better day for their families, the least we can do is support them in this manner,” Wiley said. “There’s much more that we can do and much more that society can do.”

During their visit, hosted workshops with teachers to help them bring the program concepts into the classroom, in addition to writing and study guides. The four-day residency also included a performance of Wiley’s play titled “One Noble Journey: A Box Marked Freedom.” It told the story of three slaves who overcame challenged to gain their freedom. Wiley performed as Henry “Box” Brown, a man who mailed himself to freedom in a small crate. Audience members joined Wiley on stage while the adventure was told.

Kara Donatelli, executive director of the Sampson Arts Council, thanked Tarheel Challenge Director Ronnie McNeill, Lead Counselor Robert Turner, Lead Instructor Denah Newman, and Secretary Wendy Becton, for their assistance in organizing the 2020 cARTwheels tour at the academy and bringing the acclaimed and award winning team to Sampson County.

“Since the cadets do not have art classes, this week long residency with actor Mike Wiley and poet Howard Craft provides a creative outlet and a true ‘art as therapy’ experience,” Donatelli said.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137.

