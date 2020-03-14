Coronavirus pushes events

Rex Bell of Hubb’s Farm takes children on a barrel train ride around the Cooperative Extension grounds during 2018’s Ag Day in Sampson. The event, originally slated for next weekend, is one of many now postponed or canceled amid coronavirus concerns. -

Sampson County’s upcoming docket of events is rapidly dwindling due to the wide-ranging impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and government and health officials warnings to avoid gathering in large groups due to potential exposure and spread of the virus.

Following the recommendation of the NC Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Sampson County is cancelling all events scheduled to be held at the Sampson Agri-Exposition Center. Those cancellations go into effect at 8 a.m. Sunday, March 15, and are tentatively set to continue through Tuesday, March 31.

Sampson County Ag Day, set for March 21, and the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet, slated for March 31, fall in that mix.

“After much thought and consideration, we have decided to postpone Ag Day to a future date, due to the COVID-19 virus,” Cooperative Extension director Eileen Coite. “We want to take all necessary health precautions and preventive measures to assure the health and safety of our community and citizens. We are very disappointed, but know this is the right decision under the circumstances.”

She said a new date would be set as soon as possible.

Among other Expo Center events affected are a scheduled Fayetteville Vet Center commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War on March 18, an event where counseling opportunities were also expected to be discussed.

Sampson County officials said they would be closely monitoring the situation, as well as updating and advising the Expo Center’s clients and the general public, regarding the potential impact to events scheduled for April.

“While there have currently been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sampson County, this cancellation is a preventative measure to ensure the safety of the public and to be responsive to recommendations by Governor Roy Cooper and NC DHHS regarding mass gatherings, community, and social events of more than 100 people,” the county said in a statement.

Among other Expo Center events affected are a scheduled Fayetteville Vet Center commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War on March 18, an event where counseling opportunities were also expected to be discussed. Those events join the many that have already been called off, including the Sampson County Friends of Ag Rally, originally set for March 17.

“We have made this decision after considering all the circumstances surrounding the meeting,” Friends of Ag President Ronnie Jackson stated earlier this week. “This is exactly the type of meeting that health officials are warning about not having due to the coronovirus epidemic in our county and the world. While, we regret this very much we think that this is the prudent course to take.

”We look forward to resuming our Ag Rally in future years when the situation is better,” Jackson stated.

Earlier this week, Sampson Regional Medical Center also announced expanded visitation restrictions and the temporary reduction of entrances into a single ingress at the emergency room. Starting Monday, March 16, the hospital will begin screening all visitors to the facility.

“While we have not seen COVID-19 in our community, we take the threat very seriously, as there are more and more cases reported in our state daily,” said Dr. Shawn Howerton, CEO and CMO for Sampson Regional. “We cannot prevent the coronavirus from coming into our community, but we will do our part to support the public health system in slowing the spread of this virus. And, we will act responsibly to protect our patients and staff.”

Clinton City Schools, Sampson County Schools and Sampson Community College were still set to be in session, but under an abundance of caution, with all systems sending out comprehensive details on their response to COVID-19. Along with all requisite hygiene precautions, the schools details protocols being implemented restricting out-of-district travel and meetings, while all athletic events were suspended until further notice.

Josh McLamb, president of Friends of Sampson County Waterways, said the annual Wild Game Cookout, scheduled for March 21, has also been canceled.

Organizers of the 2020 North Carolina Pickle Festival in Mount Olive made a similar announcement, lamenting the coronavirus situation.

“This grieves us deeply, because the festival is so much fun, and it just brings out the best in all of us,” said Lynn Williams, festival co-chairman. “But we also believe the health and well-being of the people of our community and all those who participate in the festival are what’s truly important.”

Originally set for April 24-25, the award-winning festival draws tens of thousands to downtown Mount Olive each year. This marks the first cancellation in the festival’s 34-year history.

“While disappointing, we support the Pickle Festival’s decision and appreciate the thought that went into it,” said Mount Olive Town Manager Charles Brown. “We offered our wholehearted support for the festival in 2020, and now we look forward to a successful festival in April 2021.”

On Friday, President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency, freeing up as much as $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak. Trump also announced a range of executive actions to bolster energy markets, ease the financial burden for Americans with student loans and give medical professionals additional “flexibility” in treating patients during the public health crisis.

As of Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 1,629 total cases covering nearly every state in the U.S., resulting in 41 deaths. At least 15 North Carolina residents have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday morning, and the number is expected to grow, in part as the number of available testing materials increase.

The CDC believes COVID-19 spreads primarily in these ways:

• Between people who are in close contact with one another — within about 6 feet of each other.

• Through respiratory droplets that are produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses or people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19 and health authorities are encouraging actions that slow and prevent the transmission of the disease.

Reported illnesses have ranged from very mild to severe, including illness resulting in death. The CDC says information so far suggests that most illness is mild but older people and people of all ages with severe underlying health conditions, such as heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes, seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications.

Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday strongly advised people to work from home, cancel gatherings of more than 100 people, and isolate the sick. Bold action is needed, Cooper said. Schools remain open, and no one should panic, he said, but residents are “strongly advised” to follow the state’s guidance on remote work and social interactions.

The announcement prompted cancellations, postponements and modifications of thousands of events across the state.

The legislature announced Thursday afternoon its staff should work from home. Lawmakers also postponed oversight committee meetings until next month. The 2020 legislative short session remains scheduled to begin April 28, lawmakers said

Court pushed back a month

Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley directed most Superior Court and District Court cases to be pushed back for at least 30 days starting Monday, with some exceptions.

Trials and grand juries with jurors already seated will continue as scheduled. Bond and probable cause hearings will still be held, domestic violence protection proceedings won’t stop and magistrates will continue to be in place at courthouses across the state to issue warrants, state court leaders said.

Beasley said the delays will affect thousands of court cases and likely will lead to backlogs in the months ahead. But she said the pause is needed so the judicial branch can do its part to curb the virus spread.

“This will allow us to drastically reduce the exposure caused by crowded sessions of court, which often bring hundreds of people at a time into our courthouse,” the chief justice said at a news conference. Courts will continue to remain open to the general public, she said, but people shouldn’t come unless they absolutely need to be there. Notices getting posted on courthouse doors ask people likely exposed to COVID-19 not to come inside.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

For more information about COVID-19, visit the N.C. Division of Public Health at publichealth.nc.gov and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov.

Rex Bell of Hubb’s Farm takes children on a barrel train ride around the Cooperative Extension grounds during 2018’s Ag Day in Sampson. The event, originally slated for next weekend, is one of many now postponed or canceled amid coronavirus concerns. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_AgDay3.jpg Rex Bell of Hubb’s Farm takes children on a barrel train ride around the Cooperative Extension grounds during 2018’s Ag Day in Sampson. The event, originally slated for next weekend, is one of many now postponed or canceled amid coronavirus concerns.

Wave of cancellations, postponements amid concerns

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.