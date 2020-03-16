State ALE, local agencies raid two Sampson homes

Over the weekend, ALE special agents concluded several gambling, drug and alcohol investigations with the execution of six search warrants spanning two counties, including Sampson. The raids — two homes were raided in this county — netted 12 arrests on 23 charges and the seizure of cocaine, marijuana, firearms, and over $100,000 in cash.

On Friday, ALE special agents, Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department raided two residences for gambling and illegal alcohol sales.

The first location, 2915 N. Spring Branch Road, Dunn, was a residence with a large outbuilding which was used as an illegal gambling casino. The owner, Deborah Barefoot, 61, of Dunn, was charged with gambling, maintaining a gambling location, possession of illegal gambling machines, and possession of illegal slot machines.

The second residence, 406 Weeks St., Clinton, operated as an illegal bar. The owner, Garretta Faison, 70, of Clinton, was charged with selling alcoholic beverages without an ABC permit. Two patrons, Anthony Hargrove, 49, and Thorton Bethune, 53, were arrested and served with numerous outstanding criminal processes.

On Saturday, ALE special agents and Fayetteville Police Department raided three residences and an ABC-licensed business for numerous alcohol and drug offenses. 10470 Colliers Chapel Church Road in Linden and 1409 Coley Drive in Fayetteville were raided for illegal alcohol sales. James Mckoy, 66, of Fayetteville, who had five prior charges of illegal alcohol sales, was charged with selling alcoholic beverages without an ABC permit.

Yassin Said, 31, of Fayetteville, the permittee of Jackpot Mini Mart at 503 Grove Street in Fayetteville, allowed illegal drug transactions to occur at the ABC-permitted store. Customers of the drug transactions were directed to Said or the clerk, who then sold them packaged bags of drug paraphernalia.

Said was charged with conspire to sell/deliver cocaine, deliver drug paraphernalia, possession with the intent to sell/deliver drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain drug paraphernalia log and allow violations to occur on the ABC-permitted premises.

Sarah Aamer, 20, of Aberdeen, was charged with deliver drug paraphernalia and failure to maintain drug paraphernalia log.

ALE special agents found the illegal drug transactions at Jackpot Mini Mart originated from a residence behind the store. The following individuals were arrested and charged:

• Lionel Avery, 56, of Fayetteville, was charged with sell/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, and possession of firearm by a felon.

• Martinez Fisher, 44, of Fayetteville, was charged with sell/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, and conspire to sell/deliver cocaine.

• Dwight Holland, 52, of Fayetteville, was charged with possession of cocaine.

• Donald McNeil Jr., 37, of Fayetteville, was charged with maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances and possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana.

“ALE special agents routinely partner with other law enforcement and state agencies to make the greatest impact to improve our communities.” said Bryan House, Director of Alcohol Law Enforcement. “Because Jackpot Mini Mart holds ABC permits, we will be sending a report of our investigatory findings to the NC Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission who may decide to sanction the business through fines, a suspension, or a revocation of the ABC permits.”

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_ALE-logo.jpg