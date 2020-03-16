Sampson sees first COVID-19 case

Not so ‘Nice’ - Walgreens’ Nice water was gone over the weekend, with just a sign of what used to be there. - Massive emptiness at Walmart in Clinton, where water and paper supplies were gone. - Empty store shelves were a common sight, not just in this community, but across the state and nation as the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) sparked shoppers to horde items amid self-imposed quarantines. At Walgreens in Clinton, toilet paper, paper towels and water were hard to come by. - - - A notice posted to the Sampson County Courthouse, warning visitors who may be affected not to come into the facility. - -

The Sampson County Health Department has reported its first presumptive positive case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sampson County, the agency informed the public on Monday.

The test will be submitted to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lab for confirmation.

”The person is doing well and is isolating at home,” a press release from the county stated. “The county will treat presumptive cases as positive and follow CDC guidelines to protect public health and limit the spread of infection, while awaiting confirmation of results from the CDC.”

The presumptive positive patient had traveled internationally, according to local officials.

The Health Department is working to identify close contacts, which the CDC defines as being those within approximately 6 feet of a person with a COVID-19 infection for a prolonged period of time of 10 minutes or longer. Based on information provided by the individual, county health officials will assess risks of exposure and determine which, if any, additional measures are needed such as temperature and symptom checks, quarantine or testing.

The state Department of Health and Human Services counted 33 people from North Carolina testing positive for the COVID-19 virus as of Monday. Tilson said one of them is hospitalized. Wake County continues to have the most cases at 14,while Sampson’s neighbor Harnett had three of its own cases. Campbell University announced on Monday that a student on its Buies Creek campus has tested positive and is under quarantine.

The worldwide outbreak has sickened more than 179,000 people and killed more than 7,000.

Most people who come down with the disease have relatively mild symptoms, but it can be deadly for some, especially the elderly and those with underlying health problems. Most people infected with the virus recover in a matter of weeks.

All University of North Carolina system campuses and private colleges have suspended classes and are moving to online learning. Most activities in the state district and superior courts have been postponed for 30 days.

As for schools, local education leaders scrambled to coordinate meals for children who receive free or reduced-price lunches. Schools in Sampson County had similar meal pick-ups established in the wake of North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s order Saturday to close all of the state’s public K-12 school for the next two weeks, beginning Monday (see related story on today’s front page).

On Monday, Cooper has asked the federal government’s small business agency to declare an emergency because of the coronavirus so merchants and firms can access low-interest loans. Cooper’s request to the Small Business Administration comes as the state enters the first full week of banned large gatherings and closed public schools statewide.

Restaurants, bars and retailers can remain open under his latest executive order, but guidance from state health officials discourage crowds at them. Add suggestions for residents to stay close to home, and the COVID-19 is taking its toll on many businesses.

North Carolina “is currently sustaining severe economic impacts from this pandemic,” Cooper wrote last week to a regional SBA director. “These economic injuries and losses to businesses have just begun and will continue through this crisis.”

Cooper issued an executive order Saturday that closed public schools at least through March 30 and made violations of assemblies of more than 100 people a misdemeanor.

The order won’t be changed for now even with guidance late Sunday from the CDC to cancel or postpone gatherings of at least 50 people, State Health Director Elizabeth Tilson said Monday.

“This is a rapidly evolving situation and we’ll continue to reassess,” Tilson told reporters. “And if further action is needed, then the governor has been clear that he will take” it, she said. President Donald Trump’s administration went even further Monday, recommending the public avoid gatherings larger than 10 people.

During a conference call by Trump and the nation’s governors, Cooper asked about a federal waiver the state has requested for food for children where their day care centers have closed, according to Cooper’s office.

Tilson said the state’s testing capability for the virus continues to grow, with 329 tests completed at the state public health laboratory and supplies for 1,300 additional tests.

“North Carolina’s in incredibly good shape I think in terms of our planning and preparedness,” Tilson said, “but we’ll continue to get better and better.”

In the wake of the county’s first presumptive positive case, the Sampson County Health Department is reminding everyone of the recommended measures to prevent the spread of infection, including:

• Washing hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoiding close contact with people who are ill.

• Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

• Not reusing tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

• Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces that are frequently touched.

Towns taking precautions

Also Monday, all Clinton Recreation and Parks indoor facilities, including the Sampson Center and Bellamy Center, were temporarily closed and all programming, including classes, were cancelled until further notice. No facility or shelter rentals will be taken through April 6.

The city and county recreation programs, along with the N.C. High School Athletic Association that governs high school athletics, suspended all spring sports programs along with all other sports activities, including all assessments, workouts, skill development, practices and contests.

The Sampson Agri-Expo Center last week also canceled all events scheduled to be held there through the end of March, and most towns were taking steps to curb any potential exposure and spread of COVID-19.

As a precautionary measure, the Town of Salemburg Town Hall was closed Monday to the public until further notice. Town officials encouraged residents to mail utility payments, drop them in the drop box or call their payments in over the phone. The fee for using a debit or credit card will be waived. Residents were asked to continue calling the Town Hall with any questions.

“Please understand that the health and safety of our citizens and employees is our top priority, and we are committed to doing our part to help keep the Town of Salemburg safe,” a message posted to the town’s Facebook page read.

Daily operations for the Town of Turkey will remain the same as of Monday evening. The regular meeting for the Board of Commissioners is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon., at town hall.

The towns of Newton Grove and Harrells are also staying on a regular schedule. Cindy Ezzell, town clerk for Harrells, reported that officials are staying vigilant.

“We’re keeping everything as is and keeping our eyes open and taking precautions,” Ezzell said.

In Garland, town officials restricted visits to the town hall for residential customers. Payments for services can be made over the phone or delivered to a drop box outside of town hall, fore residents who prefer to make payments in-person. This process began Friday.

“We’re following the guidance of the governor and the CDC,” Garland Mayor Winifred Murphy said.

The March Town Hall meeting scheduled for Monday was cancelled. It’s uncertain if the monthly board meeting for the Board of Commissioners will be held Tuesday night at town hall. It was suggested to have a conference call, rather than meeting around the table.

Like many other leaders around Sampson County, Murphy is encouraging everyone to be aware of updates about COVID-19

“We’re encouraging everyone to listen to the news, to call us, and follow the guidance the CDC and try to keep distance and not congregating with 50 or more people.”

For more information and updates on COVID-19, visit the N.C. Division of Public Health at publichealth.nc.gov and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov. You can also visit www.ncdhhs.gov/covid-19-case-count-nc for an up-to-date count and location of COVID-19 cases across the state.

Keep informed with The Sampson Independent, at clintonnc.com, for local coronavirus developments as they occur.

Not so ‘Nice’ – Walgreens’ Nice water was gone over the weekend, with just a sign of what used to be there. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_covid4.jpg Not so ‘Nice’ – Walgreens’ Nice water was gone over the weekend, with just a sign of what used to be there. Massive emptiness at Walmart in Clinton, where water and paper supplies were gone. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_covid1.jpg Massive emptiness at Walmart in Clinton, where water and paper supplies were gone. Empty store shelves were a common sight, not just in this community, but across the state and nation as the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) sparked shoppers to horde items amid self-imposed quarantines. At Walgreens in Clinton, toilet paper, paper towels and water were hard to come by. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_covid2.jpg Empty store shelves were a common sight, not just in this community, but across the state and nation as the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) sparked shoppers to horde items amid self-imposed quarantines. At Walgreens in Clinton, toilet paper, paper towels and water were hard to come by. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_COVID.jpg A notice posted to the Sampson County Courthouse, warning visitors who may be affected not to come into the facility. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_covid3.jpg A notice posted to the Sampson County Courthouse, warning visitors who may be affected not to come into the facility.

Health Department tests ‘presumptive positive’ patient

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

The Associated Press contributed to this story. Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.