Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• March 13 — Julian Bradsher, 45, of 485 King Road, Clinton, was charged with domestic criminal trespass and assault on a female. No bond set; court date is April 13.
• March 14 — Eric Dewayne Robinson, 26, of 138 Old Cotton Gin Road, Roseboro, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,000; court date is May 27.
• March 14 — Shannon Le Cruz, 34, of 79 Bikers Lane, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. No bond listed; court date is April 15.
• March 14 — David Fryer, 61, of 215-D Springwood Apts., Clinton, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $750; court date is May 1.
• March 15 — Corey Alexander Parker, 25, of 44 Jenny Lane, Roseboro, was charged with resisting public officer, fail to comply with monies, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, communicating threats and simple assault. Bond set at $7,000; court date is April 16 and May 28.
• March 15 — Micah Shawn Ledford, 26, of 155 Summertree Court, Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering. Bond set at $5,000; court date is March 17.
• March 15 — Donald Ray Spell, 34, of 66 New Path Road, Dunn, was charged with interfering with electronic monitor. Bond set at $7,500; court date is March 17.
• March 15 — Kandice Regina Puckett, 34, of 2811 Hill Family Road, Kinston, was charged with larceny. Bond set at $500; court date is March 30.
Incidents/investigations
• March 15 — Eastern Chinese of Roseboro was the site of damage due to a vehicle driving into the building. Damage was estimated at $15,000.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.