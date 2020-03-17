Virus shuts down schools

Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Educator Tarsha Boone makes lesson plans as students are away from school because of the coronavirus. N.C. Governor Roy Cooper announced a mandatory closure of all K-12 public schools for the next two weeks. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Hallways throughout Clinton City and Sampson County Schools will be empty for at least the next couple weeks. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Teacher Kellie Dees prepares education plans as schools are closed due to COVID-19. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Heather Moore, a teacher at Hargrove Elementary School, sits in an empty classroom as local schools are closed by governor’s orders due to the coronavirus. - - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Edward Holmes of Hargrove Elementary School arranges memos for teachers. - -

As the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) continues to spread throughout America, Tarsha Boone came to an empty classroom at Hargrove Elementary School and made packets of homework and online resources for parents to pick up.

During the weekend, Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order to cancel classes for the next two weeks throughout North Carolina. Although staying at home can’t replace valuable face-to-face time, Boone knows that well-being of children comes first.

“I think it’s a good thing to protect our children,” the fifth-grade teacher said Monday. “I hope it don’t get too bad and that we’re able to come back to school because they’re really missing out. The teachers can’t teach the new concepts because we’re not face-to-face with the children. I just hope everybody is safe and gets through it.”

With science, math and reading tests coming up, it’s important to make sure students to stay sharp. Boone was one of many teachers preparing during a mandatory workday. Along with other districts across North Carolina, Sampson County Schools and Clinton City Schools, students will be at home for many days — a major challenge for educators. Edward Holmes, principal of Hargrove Elementary, said the school is doing everything they can to make sure students and staff members are safe.

“In light of what’s going on, it’s something that I wholeheartedly agree with,” Holmes said about the shutdown. “Going from there, we’re going to make sure our students don’t fall behind academically. We have many concerns because many students count on getting a meal from school so we’re worried about them, but trying to figure out a way to help with that situation as well.”

The Sampson County Schools Nutrition Department is offering free lunches and breakfast for any child under 18 or under, starting 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at various locations. So far, the listed locations are Hargrove Elementary School, Hobbton High School, Midway Elementary School, Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School, Union Middle School and Snow Hill Baptist Church, Ivanhoe with a meal service from noon to 1 p.m. Additional sites may be added if needed.

During the meal distribution, parents and guardians are being asked to remain in their vehicles as they pull up to the area. A school employee will provide the number of meals needed. A lunch for that day and a breakfast for the following day will be handed out as well.

Dr. Eric Bracy, superintendent of Sampson County Schools, said the district is following all of the recommendations and mandates that the governor expressed in his executive order.

“We are working hard as a district to make sure our students are fed and have access to instruction while they are out of school,” Bracy said. “Safety is our first priority.”

As of Monday afternoon, the Sampson district announced that instructional packets for students may be picked up at school from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, and Wednesday, March 18, from 8 a.m. to noon. If packets are not picked up, the materials will be delivered by bus on Wednesday, March 18. Buses will leave at 12:30 p.m. and drivers are following the early release drop-off schedule. The district is asking parents and guardians to have someone at the bus stop to pick up materials. Undelivered materials will be brought back to the school. Those who requested digital access to packets should receive their access to these materials no later than Wednesday.

For more updates about COVID-19 and updates from Sampson County Schools visit www.sampson.k12.nc.us or the district’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SampsonSchools. For more information about the meal service, contact the Sampson Schools Nutrition Office at 910-592-4111, Ext. 1.

Clinton City Schools

Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson stated that faculty and staff will report for required work days from March 16 through March 20. He explained that the situation evolves daily. After additional guidance from state and local authorities, the plan could change.

On Monday evening, it was announced that Grab and Go meals would be provided, starting on Tuesday, March 17, in the morning car rider lines at all schools between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. for all students age 18 and under. Delivery of Grab and Go Meals will occur in designated community locations between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Those picking up meals should look for the yellow Clinton City Schools bus at College Street Academy, Seven Gables Skating Rink, Ellen Street at Royal Lane, Olivet Baptist Church, and 48 Frank Lane (Hwy. 403).

Instructional materials will be distributed in the Grab and Go meal lines at L.C. Kerr, Butler Avenue and Sunset Avenue.

“We are working on a plan to distribute KaJeet Internet hotspots and devices to those students who indicated need on the survey we began completing Friday of last week,” Johnson stated. “Teachers will continue reporting for required workdays the remainder of this week to continue planning and preparing materials to support our students during this challenging time.”

Principals at Butler Avenue Elementary School and Sunset Avenue Elementary School are making sure that outside visitors don’t make it past the front office. They have attended several meetings to figure out the right plan to make sure students remain healthy and progress their knowledge while at home.

“Today we spent a large portion of the day planning lessons for the next two weeks,” interim principal of Sunset Avenue, Stuart Daughtery explained.

Daughtery went on to explain that the staff was planning lessons in case the two-week suspension extended.

All grade levels at Sunset are coming together to create a consistent plan for the students. Daughtery stated that the school was looking out for the best for its students with the assumption that other schools were doing the same.

Sunset has a communication application for the school to communicate with parents in the district. The school uses the ClassDoJo app. The school sends out messages through ClassDoJo to notify parents that students can find their lesson plans online through Google. Students can complete their course work online and then teachers can go through and check the work.

The school is preparing teachers to create video lessons for their students to watch online. Parents can also find printed packets at the school in the front office. According to Daughtery, several parents have picked up packets for students to complete and return to the school. The school sends out notifications through ClassDoJo for parents to know the packets are available.

“All teachers are responsible for gathering information to put online,” Daughtery explained.

Sunset is currently trying to find students that do not have internet access. Their plan is to find a way to give these students their information in a format that suits them. The system will provide 50 hot-spots in the district for students to access WiFi.

Staff at the school also used the phone messaging system to send phone messages to parents to let them know they are providing class lesson packets at the office and placing lesson plans online.

Custodians are constantly wiping down surfaces and they are not afraid to use Clorox.

Sunset’s interim principal has spent 42 years in education and he noted that usually around that time, people can say they have seen it all. But in this case, Daughtery said that he has never come across a situation like this and there is no telling what to expect as it unfolds. There is no set end time and everyone must prepare for the worst case.

Daughtery explained that the plan is constantly evolving and by the end of the day, it could look completely different than what they started with at the beginning of the day. As the situation progresses, the Clinton City School board is making sure that students remain safe. They are currently working on a meal plan to provide to students but they have not set a concrete plan yet.

“Clinton City Schools is so much more than an educational organization,” Johnson stated. “We are a place where children come to grow physically, socially, emotionally and educationally. We must not shut our doors and be fearful of COVID-19, but instead, we must continue to operate as a place of shelter and safety.”

The interim principal at Sunset explained that he is baffled by the fact that it was a beautiful day out, yet students couldn’t have a ball game or school. But he understood why this plan is in effect.

“Nothing will be done that’s gonna hurt a student,” Daughtery concluded. “We’re gonna make sure that they’re taken care of and not hurt in any way.”

