Teen charged in Lakewood bomb threat

A teenager has been charged in connection with a bomb threat called in to Lakewood High School, which led to an evacuation and subsequent investigation.

Kelijah Rodrique McCain, 17, of 311 E. Roseboro St., Roseboro, was taken into custody aday after the bomb threat made Thursday. He was arrested at his residence Friday and charged with making false bomb report.

His name was unlisted in jail reports that contained information on his arrest, which were not released until this week.

McCain was placed under a $1,500 secured bond in connection with the bomb threat. Additional warrants were served for failure to appear on unrelated charges, Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities said.

The suspect was not a student at Lakewood High School, according to authorities, but may have been previously. McCain was wearing a Lakewood shirt in his mugshot.

The age of juvenile jurisdiction in the state of North Carolina was recently raised from 16 to 18, meaning personal details on suspects under 18 years old, notably their names, are not released. However since 17-year-old McCain has been previously convicted of crimes prior to the new juvenile law that took effect Dec. 1, he was charged as an adult and his name was able to be released, Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith noted.

The arrest of McCain came just a day after a law enforcement investigation was launched following the bomb threat called in to Lakewood High. Multiple counties responded, confirming there were no devices in the building.

Lakewood High School Principal John Goode posted a message to the Lakewood Facebook page on Thursday. He said that, at around 12:37 p.m., a message was left on the voicemail of an office phone at Lakewood High, in which the caller said there was a bomb in the building. No other information was given.

“The message was received by staff at 12:39 p.m. and we immediately implemented critical incident procedures and evacuated all students and staff from the building,” Goode stated. “Law enforcement was also notified. All students and staff were out of the building in less than two minutes.”

A bomb canine from Cumberland County responded and “rendered the school safe and students returned to class,” Smith stated. In addition, Goode noted local fire and EMS personnel were on scene.

The building was confirmed by law enforcement to be clear, and all students and staff returned to the building at 2:21 p.m.

“During this threat, our first concern was — and always will be — on the safety and well-being of our students,” Goode stated. “For that reason, we concentrated on securing our students in a safe location, and clearing the building rather than making a public notification while the event was still in progress.”

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Kelijah-Rodrique-McCain.jpg

Suspect, 17, arrested day after call

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

