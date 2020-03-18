Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• March 16 — Jessica Lynn Taylor, 28, of 1986 Feed Mill Road, Roseboro, was charged with resisting public officer, motor vehicle theft, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, communicating threats, bribery and second degree trespass. Bond set at $15,500; court date is April 17.
• March 16 — Yatazia Laquitta Davis, 21, of 2681 Wrench Road, Godwin, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of stolen goods. No bond set; court date is April 3.
• March 16 — Penny Kay Robinson, 55, of 414 Royal Lane, Apt. B, Clinton, was charged with threatening phone call and communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is May 4.
• March 16 — Jon Michael Harrell, 54, of 2284 Boykin Bridge Road, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $500; court date is May 12.
• March 16 — Lacresha Harrell, of 2284 Boykin Bridge Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is May 12.
• March 16 — Alonza Williams, 29, of 24532 U.S. 301, Parkton, was charged with driving while impaired, failure to reduce speed and failure to maintain lane control. Bond set at $6,500; court date is May 7.
• March 16 — James Clifton Owens, 52, of Byron Butler Court, Apt. 506, Roseboro, was charged with breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $4,000; court date is April 17.
• March 16 — Taylan Emon Lewis, 24, of 7280 Dave Bright Road, Faison, was charged with larceny by employee. No bond set; court date is May 14.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.