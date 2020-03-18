Third student succumbs to wreck injuries

MOUNT OLIVE — A third University of Mount Olive student involved in Thursday’s deadly vehicle accident has succumbed to his injuries.

Jett Swetland was a senior business management major and former baseball player. He was from Sparta, Ohio. He was pronounced dead on Monday from the injuries he sustained in the collision at the intersection of Highway 55 and Indian Springs Road in Wayne County. The students were in a Jeep that was struck by an oncoming transfer-trailer truck.

The passing of Swetland brings the total loss of life in the wreck to three. Freshmen exercise science major Madison Mergl of Sayville, N.Y., and sophomore agribusiness major Ann Wray of Oakland, N.J., died Friday in the wreck.

“We are extremely sad to share the news of the passing of Jett Swetland,” said Dr. Ed Croom, interim president for the University of Mount Olive. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Swetland family at this time, and for the many difficult days ahead. The UMO family continues to struggle with the devastating loss of these young and talented members of our campus community.”

Six of the seven students injured in the wreck, including Mergl and Wray, were on UMO’s women’s lacrosse team.

The others injured in the wreck included sophomore biology major Tiffany Lee of Gambrills, Md.; freshman exercise science major Alex Eubanks of Bowie, Md.; freshmen exercise science major Chaney Partrich of Chapin, S.C.; and sophomore healthcare management major Amber McCarthy of Havelock, N.C.

The university on Friday identified the students and offered their deepest condolences in the wake of a “horrific accident.” The students were airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

The university late last week said it was continuing to monitor the situation and a team of professionals was available on the campus to offer counseling.

“It is a sad day for the University of Mount Olive,” Croom stated following the initial announcement. “We are in prayer for everyone involved in this horrific accident. The University of Mount Olive is a close-knit community and this has hit us all hard.”