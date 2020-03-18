Arts Council hosts student show

Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Eva Antonio, of Clinton High School, earned a first place award for this piece. The work of student artists will be on display through Tuesday, March 31, at the Victor R. Small House, 709 College St., Clinton. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by appointment. Due to the coranavirus outbreak, visitors are asked to call ahead, at 910-596-2533. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Eliany Benitez of Union Elementary School, wins first place. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Vivian Pinto, eighth-grade, of Union Middle School, receives a first place ribbon. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent William Santiago, Hargrove Elementary School, wins first place in the elementary category. - - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Visitors admire artwork from Sampson County. - - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Kara Donatelli, executive director for the Sampson Arts Council, honors local students. - -

The Sampson Arts Council recently hosted its Student Art Show featuring a variety of talent from Clinton City and Sampson County Schools.

More than 100 students from kindergarten through high school participated. During a reception held March 10 at the Victor R. Small House, the top artists were recognized for their work. Creations were judged by Marsha Rogers, a retired Craven County educator and artist.

“I love it,” said Rogers of Benson. “I love seeing the artwork. I’m a retired elementary school art teacher, so I miss seeing the projects and miss seeing the artwork. It’s just fabulous. The high school art work is amazing. It’s amazing how much talent these students have.”

During the reception, Kara Donatelli, executive director for the Sampson Arts Council, said the organization is always excited to see the student’s work, while acknowledging teachers from the school districts.

“From kindergarten through twelfth-grade, you see the progression of how our art teachers are able to mold these students through the years,” Donatelli said.

Awards were given to first, second, third place participants in addition to students who made honorable mention. A check for $25 was awarded to each first place winner. Participating schools and art teachers selected the pieces for the show.

The students’ work will be displayed through Tuesday, March 31, at the Victor R. Small House, 709 College St., Clinton. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by appointment. Due to the coranavirus outbreak, Donatelli suggested that calls should be made first due to future changes. Officials may be reached at 910-596-2533.

Awards given to top artists

By Chase Jordan [email protected]