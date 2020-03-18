Arts Council hosts student show

By Chase Jordan - [email protected]
Eva Antonio, of Clinton High School, earned a first place award for this piece. The work of student artists will be on display through Tuesday, March 31, at the Victor R. Small House, 709 College St., Clinton. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by appointment. Due to the coranavirus outbreak, visitors are asked to call ahead, at 910-596-2533. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent
Eliany Benitez of Union Elementary School, wins first place. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent
Vivian Pinto, eighth-grade, of Union Middle School, receives a first place ribbon. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent
William Santiago, Hargrove Elementary School, wins first place in the elementary category. - - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent
Visitors admire artwork from Sampson County. - - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent
Kara Donatelli, executive director for the Sampson Arts Council, honors local students. - - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent

The Sampson Arts Council recently hosted its Student Art Show featuring a variety of talent from Clinton City and Sampson County Schools.

More than 100 students from kindergarten through high school participated. During a reception held March 10 at the Victor R. Small House, the top artists were recognized for their work. Creations were judged by Marsha Rogers, a retired Craven County educator and artist.

“I love it,” said Rogers of Benson. “I love seeing the artwork. I’m a retired elementary school art teacher, so I miss seeing the projects and miss seeing the artwork. It’s just fabulous. The high school art work is amazing. It’s amazing how much talent these students have.”

During the reception, Kara Donatelli, executive director for the Sampson Arts Council, said the organization is always excited to see the student’s work, while acknowledging teachers from the school districts.

“From kindergarten through twelfth-grade, you see the progression of how our art teachers are able to mold these students through the years,” Donatelli said.

Awards were given to first, second, third place participants in addition to students who made honorable mention. A check for $25 was awarded to each first place winner. Participating schools and art teachers selected the pieces for the show.

The students’ work will be displayed through Tuesday, March 31, at the Victor R. Small House, 709 College St., Clinton. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by appointment. Due to the coranavirus outbreak, Donatelli suggested that calls should be made first due to future changes. Officials may be reached at 910-596-2533.

Awards given to top artists

2020 Student Art Show Winners

K-2

1st Place — Eliany Benitez, second grade, Union Elementary School

2nd Place — Ava Hayes, first grade, Salemburg Elementary School

3rd Place — Shelbie Santiago, second grade, Union Elementary School

Honorable Mention — Roger Olguin, second grade, Salemburg Elementary School

Honorable Mention — Leslie Perez, first grade, Hargrove Elementary School

3-5

1st Place — William Santiago, fifth-grade, Hargrove Elementary School

2nd Place — Liptzy Cruz-Espino, third grade, Union Intermediate School

3rd Place — Angelic Galeano, fifth-grade, Hargrove Elementary School

Honorable Mention — Bryson Hughes, fifth-grade, Union Intermediate School

Honorable Mention — Emma Mejia, fourth-grade, Salemburg Elementary School

6-8

1st Place — Vivian Pinto, eighth-grade, Union Middle School

2nd Place — Yvette Fernandez, eighth-grade, Union Middle School

3rd Place — Joceylin Trejo-Marin, eighth-grade, Union Middle School

Honorable Mention — Surio Meza-Romero, sixth-grade , Sampson Middle School

Honorable Mention – Haley Matthews, sixth-grade, Union Middle School

9-12

1st Place — Eva Antonio, senior, Union High School

2nd Place — Adrian Donatelli, senior, Clinton High School

3rd Place — Aylin Reyes, sophomore, Clinton High School

Honorable Mention — Karen Cabrera, sophomore, Union High School

Honorable Mention — Gracie Slattery, senior, Clinton High School

Art Teachers

Hobbton Elementary School — Angela Thornton

Roseboro Elementary School and Salemburg Elementary School – Lynne Spell

Hargrove Elementary School and Union Elementary School – Mary Malpass

Plain View Elementary School and Union Intermediate School – Tina King

Sampson Middle School – Dustin Hinson

Union Middle School – Ashley Knowles

Clinton High School – Michael Ray

Hobbton High School – Jennifer Jackson Bass

Midway High School – Rhonda Powell

Union High School – Krystin McPhail