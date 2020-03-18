Small Farms Week halted due to virus

Agents from Sampson County Cooperative Extension show their support for Small Farms Week, which was cancelled becuase of the novel coronavirus. -

A weeklong celebration to honor the work and contributions of small farmers is now another disappointment caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University and North Carolina Cooperative Extension officials announced that the 34th annual Small Farms Week, scheduled for March 22 through March 28, is cancelled because of COVID-19 The kickoff was scheduled for Friday, March 20 in Murphy, the home of Harold and Nancy Long — the 2019 Small Farmers of the Year.

“We regret having to cancel what is always a fun and informative celebration of small farming in North Carolina, however , the health and safety of all North Carolinians must be our main concern,” officials stated on the website for Small Farms Week.

James Hartsfield, Sampson County’s area agent for small farm management, was looking forward to Small Farms Week, which included several ways for local residents to participate. One of the scheduled events was a tour at the Center for Environmental Farming Systems in Goldsboro, with transportation provided by Sampson County Cooperative Extension officials.

“With this coronavirus out there, we just want to be safe and we want everyone out there to be safe,” Hartsfield said. “That’s why we cancelled it. It’s better to be safe than not be safe.”

Small Farms Week started in 1986 and in addition to honoring a farmer, workshops, tours, and demonstrations were also held. Each year, the month of March is selected to focus on ways to increase the growing season, pest management, safe practices, growing food without pesticides, and more. The highlight of Small Farms Week was scheduled for March 25 with an appreciation lunch on the campus of N.C. A&T University. Donnie and Alease Williams, of D&A Farms, was honored as the 2016 Small Farmers of the Year by North Carolina A&T University. The farm in Autryville specializes in hog production.

Along with other officials, Hartsfield said he was concerned about people at high risk such as anyone 65 and older or with underlying health conditions such as heart or lung disease, diabetes, or anyone with a weakened immune system.

“Hopefully we can get through this crisis that we’re going through,” Hartsfield said.

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

