State of Emergency declared

Sampson County along with each of its municipalities has enacted a State of Emergency amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The document was endorsed and effective as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“The State of Emergency allows designated personnel to take appropriate preventative measures related to response to the event,” a county statement read. “The State of Emergency includes the county and, by request of the mayors of the towns of Autryville, Garland, Harrells, Newton Grove, Roseboro, Salemburg, and Turkey, the corporate limits of those municipalities.”

Almost simultaneously on Wednesday, the City of Clinton similarly declared a State of Emergency related to COVID-19.

“At this time, the state of emergency is an administrative measure that will allow us to more effectively respond as this unprecedented situation unfolds and ensure our community is reimbursed for any expenses incurred responding and assisting the community,” City manager Tom Hart said.

County officials said that the emergency declaration orders that all emergency management personnel subject to the control of the Sampson County Board of Commissioners cooperate in the enforcement and implementation of the provisions of the declaration, all applicable local ordinances, state and federal laws, and the Sampson County Emergency Operations Plan.

“Further, the Sampson County Manager is authorized to take such protective action as he deems necessary or prudent, including the implementation of prohibitions and restrictions on the county’s employees and the public use of Sampson County’s facilities, alterations of the manner in which services are provided by Sampson County, and the procurement of additional resources to promote and protect the public welfare during this public health emergency,” the declaration read in part.

Garland Mayor Winifred Hill Murphy,whose town was included in the emergency measure, took to social media to thank everyone “for your cooperation, patience and responsibility as we work together to ensure the safety of all.”

She did note that no other regulations, curfews or travel restrictions have been declared at this time as part of the Wednesday’s action, but implored everyone to be mindful of others and look out for their neighborhoods.

“Please continue to be responsible for yourself and others, assist the elderly and high risk groups,” Murphy stated. “Organizations should consider electronic means of meeting with their members, postponing, canceling or rescheduling. For essential meetings, please make sure you practice social distancing of at least 6 feet, handwashing, and other recommended precautions.”

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Worldwide, more than 200,000 cases have been reported, and while most people recover in weeks, about 8,200 have died.

Cases in North Carolina, which totaled just 40 on Tuesday morning, had nearly doubled to 74 as of Wednesday afternoon, the Raleigh News & Observer reported. Sampson reported its first presumptive positive COVID-19 patient earlier this week.

Throughout the day, city and county officials provided resources, web-based landing spots for all coronavirus-related information. The Sampson County COVID-19 Resource Page can be found at: https://bit.ly/33nYBtx, while the City of Clinton’s COVID-19 resources for citizens can be found by visiting www.cityofclintonnc.com/1374/COVID-19.

Residents in North Carolina who have questions and concerns can also call the NC Coronavirus Helpline at 1-866-462-3821. The Sampson County Health Department has also established a direct line for Sampson County residents with COVID-19 health questions. It can be reached at 910-490-1056 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“We join the chorus of voices that are telling you that there is much uncertainty about the COVID-19 outbreak,” the county said in a statement on its resource page. “The progression of the outbreak and responses to it are, by necessity, ever-evolving. However, what is of absolute certainty is Sampson County’s commitment to our mission: protecting the health, safety and welfare of our citizens.”

”To fulfill that mission, we have taken and will continue to take actions, that while they may be inconvenient, are in the best interest of our citizens and our employees and based upon guidance and direction from federal, state and local health officials,” the statement continued. “We ask for your patience and understanding.”

The resource pages from the city and county provide information on local response, as well as guidance from public health professionals.

“Please understand that information is subject to change frequently, and with little to no notice,” the message concluded.

On Wednesday, Sampson County Public Libraries were closed to the general public and were to stay that way until March 31.

Those with questions and concerns were asked to call the J.C. Holliday branch at 910-592-4153, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Patrons were encouraged to use the drop box to return borrowed materials, but were informed that fees would be discontinued during the closure.

Effective Monday, March 23, the Sampson County Register of Deeds Office will close to the public indefinitely due to the COVID-19 outbreak. While electronic services remain available, notaries needing to take oaths, couples wanting marriage licenses, or veterans requiring the recording of discharge papers were asked to do so by appointment by calling 910-592-8026.

For more information and updates on COVID-19, visit the N.C. Division of Public Health at publichealth.nc.gov and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov. You can also visit www.ncdhhs.gov/covid-19-case-count-nc for an up-to-date count and location of COVID-19 cases across the state.

Keep informed with The Sampson Independent, at clintonnc.com, for local coronavirus developments as they occur.

