The owners of Performance Ford welcomed people home on Tuesday, opening the dealership’s new showroom on Southeast Boulevard, a long-anticipated event for the car dealership and its staff. This new showroom pleased co-owners Terry Lee, Ingrid Burgess and Vince Burgess.

“Welcome home,” Lee stated as everyone prepared for the ribbon cutting. “Folks here spend more time here than they do at home, so we have to be family. Sampson County is our home. Eastern North Carolina is our home. We don’t get everything perfect every time, but I want you to feel at home when you come here. I want you to feel like you’re coming to grandma’s house because we’ve got chicken and pastry.”

Lilly Bass, daughter of Bryan Bass, F&I manager, had the honor of cutting the ribbon. Elizabeth Andrews, member of the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce, noted that the Chamber was thankful to have Performance as part of their organization.

Lee noted that he wanted the community to know that Performance is here to stay.

“We’re family, we want you to know that you’re family,” Lee expressed.

Brittni McDougald also feels that this job is home for her and the people she works with are family.

The team is a tight-knit group that is always aware of what’s going on around them. They listen to see if another salesperson might need something. If they overhear another salesperson mention they need something then they grab it for them. Everyone works as a team.

“We’re definitely family here, we all have a good connection,” McDougald stated. “Everybody gets along together.”

Smith added that the group ‘breaks bread’ together since they are always eating food together.

General sales manager, Nick Autry, stated before that he was excited to welcome the community home during the grand opening. Autry has served the community for 19 years and he believes that this is a way to bring Ford back to the community and offer great service to all customers.

The owners are using the old building for scraps, taking parts for another building behind the dealership where they perform their truck upfits. A truck upfit is a customization of a truck by adding on features. Performance works mainly on adding features to truck beds and they offer offer bumpers as well.

Once they take all the reusable pieces from the old building, the dealership will tear it down. Currently, there is no set time for that to happen.

They use the building to put on truck beds or bumpers. The dealership does Ford and Ram trucks in their spare building. They do truck up-kits for other dealers and customers. Plus they keep their overflow of fleet vehicles there as well.

Performance employees began moving into the new showroom two weeks ago. They took the time to settle in before the grand opening. They felt excited for the opportunity to work in an upgraded building. Customers expressed gratitude to the co-owners for the sleek new building.

“I love it, it’s roomy,” Erica Smith, Performance receptionist stated.

Ingrid felt that the project has been a long time coming.

“It feels great, it feels like something that’s been talked about for a long time and it’s finally come to fruition,” Ingrid stated.

Ingrid, Vince and Lee all co-own Performance Dodge/Chrysler/Jeep and Performance Ford.

“Ingrid and Vince, they’re the brains behind it, I’m just the face,” Lee commented.

Their Crystler store opened in 2013 and Ford opened in 2016.

Vince built both stores. He began in construction owning Burgess Corporation, a construction company.

According to Ingrid, Vince has built several buildings in downtown Clinton, including Alfredo’s and the Fine Arts Center. Ingrid got into the dealership industry thanks to her husband, Vince. Ingrid is present at her companies every day.

“I hope it flourishes,” Ingrid noted about the new Ford building.“We built this for Clinton, not for us.”

The turnout for the grand opening event was good, with several dozen people showing up despite the rain and the Coronavirus lurking about.

The trio mentioned they are all excited about the new building. Ingrid stated that she is invested in making people smile.

Customers came trickling in during the grand opening event.

Rusty Hitzman, marketing director, had beach balls, hats and sunglasses scattered around the building for people to grab to commemorate this occasion. Hitzman noted that the dealership isn’t going to stop their grand opening at the end of the day. They’re going to keep the event going all month long. They understand that people might not want to come in with the Coronavirus scare.

Customers can feel free to shop online or give the dealership a call. They can do almost everything online or over the phone short of signing the release papers. The company will even deliver the vehicle up to 500 miles. So, no one needs to come to the dealership. At least for the most part.

The marketing manager also noted that gas prices were slashed down these days. Plus, the federal government has lowered the interest rates. The car manufacturers are falling suit. They are offering assorted incentives for customers to come out and buy a vehicle.

“Right now is probably the best time in years to buy a car because all these things don’t converge at one time,” Hitzman stated. “I hate to say that.”

Dianne Nelms, senior sales consultant, mentioned that the employees at the dealership were a family

Performance doesn’t just focus on business, they focus on the community as well, trying to give back as much as possible.

The community does what it can to give back to Performance. Samantha DiPinto of Southern Style was able to cater the event for free. When the company first got started at Chrysler, they were so busy that Alfredo’s delivered 10 pizzas to them for free to lend a helping hand.

Performance Ford employees, Brittni McDougald and Erica Smith, ready themselves for incoming customers. https://clintonnccom.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_PerformanceFord1.jpg Performance Ford employees, Brittni McDougald and Erica Smith, ready themselves for incoming customers. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Performance Ford celebrates the official opening of their new showroom. https://clintonnccom.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_PerformanceFord6.jpg Performance Ford celebrates the official opening of their new showroom. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent The ribbon is cut as part of Tuesday’s grand opening of the Performance Ford showroom in Clinton. https://clintonnccom.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_PerformanceFord7.jpg The ribbon is cut as part of Tuesday’s grand opening of the Performance Ford showroom in Clinton. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Performance Ford celebrates its grand opening, welcoming everyone home. https://clintonnccom.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_PerformanceFord13.jpg Performance Ford celebrates its grand opening, welcoming everyone home. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Ingrid Burgess, co-owner of Performance Automotive, hands Terry Lee, co-owner of Performance Automotive, a piece of cake. https://clintonnccom.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_PerformanceFord2.jpg Ingrid Burgess, co-owner of Performance Automotive, hands Terry Lee, co-owner of Performance Automotive, a piece of cake. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Terry Lee, co-owner of Performance Automotive, cuts another piece off of the Performance Ford cake. https://clintonnccom.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_PerformanceFord3.jpg Terry Lee, co-owner of Performance Automotive, cuts another piece off of the Performance Ford cake. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent

Clinton dealership officially marks expansion

By Brendaly Vega Davis bvega@clintonnccom.wpenginepowered.com