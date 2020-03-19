Teachers deliver homework

With schools closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), teachers from Midway Middle School delivered homework to students on buses Wednesday. Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order this past weekend to close schools in the wake of COVID-19. Teachers and district officials made plans to ensure students receive learning materials for at least the next two weeks. -
