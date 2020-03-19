Turkey OKs beautification measure

Pope - File photo|Sampson Independent Turkey board member Rudy Blackburn reviews documents while Tony Moore listens to a presentation. -

TURKEY — Town leaders are continuing to make efforts to improve the overall look of Turkey, with the help of local and state organizations.

Mayor Max Pope and the Turkey Board of Commissioners passed a resolution supporting beautification enhancements through the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). The plan is to improve the town’s traffic islands with a variety of flowers or other plants.

“We’re still in the selection process for that because we have to choose a drought resistant and variety that can handle the sunlight,” Pope said.

Pope said Daniel Jones, NCDOT local division roadside environmental engineer, will be involved in the project. Approval will be needed from NCDOT officials for the town to move forward. Town officials said NCDOT is providing funding for the project.

“They’re like every other agency, they don’t have the funds right now to do it, but ultimately, they’ll get it,” Pope said. “It could take a year, it could take a year and a half.”

But in the interim, Pope said the town is still moving forward with some type of beatification addition, before the NCDOT puts the final plan in place. Eileen Coite, extension director for Sampson County Cooperative Extension and Sampson County Extension Master Gardeners are helping with the effort. Pope recently met with Dempsey Craig, president of the local Master Gardeners organization, during a visit to Turkey.

“We have an enthusiastic board that heard this blight conversation for a long time,” Pope said. “Quite frankly, they want to do something to beautify the downtown area. I got everybody board member ready to move forward with this.”

Blight has been an issue in Turkey for awhile. Some of the matters involved the look of the railroad next to Highway 24, the upkeep of people’s homes, and other eyesores.

“When things are happening and it’s progress, it’s easy to get people excited about it, ff you fully inform them on what the plan is and how we’re going to get this done,” Pope said. “People need to see where they’re going and how they’re going to get there. That’s what we’ve been talking about for the last couple of months.”

Busy traffic on Highway 24 continues to be a concern for residents in Turkey.

During a February meeting, commissioners said NCDOT engineer from Wilmington is expected to visit to see if a stoplight is needed on the highway, where yellow caution are now. Drainage issues were recently discussed by town commissioners, with concerns for safety.

Pope https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Pope-1.jpg Pope Turkey board member Rudy Blackburn reviews documents while Tony Moore listens to a presentation. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Turkey_File.jpg Turkey board member Rudy Blackburn reviews documents while Tony Moore listens to a presentation. File photo|Sampson Independent

Resolution for NCDOT upgrades adopted