Sampson MS hosts Science Expo

Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Noah Lewis, an SMS student, was thrilled to see the snakes, wanting one for his own. - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Nathan Barden, SMS student, and his mother Regina Barden took an interest in the booth to learn about wildlife services. - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent People pet the bunnies at the 4-H Youth Development group’s booth. - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Josh Warren, Try Valez and Andrew Valmassoi with the NC Division of Marine Fishers wait for students to visit their booth. - - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Noah Lewis fishes at the NC Division of Marine Fishers booth. - - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent The Clinton Public Works and Utilities’ booth shows students about recycling. - - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Baby chicks sit at the Presteage Farms’ booth. - -

Science can be found in more places than people think. From photography to fishing, scientific elements have their role and Sampson Middle seventh-grade science teacher Brooke Pritchett brought these elements to students.

People of all ages were invited to come out to Sampson Middle School to experience different aspects of Science.

Pritchett focused Biology in college at Southeastern Community College in Whiteville and the University of North Carolina at Pembroke and was able to experience a whole world of Science. She studied in the Ag BioTech program at Southeastern Community College and was able to take different trips, internships and job shadowings that allowed her to experience an array of subjects.

It was a very hands-on approach to learning. Her experience at UNCP, majoring in Biology with a concentration in Environmental Biology was similar. The teacher knew that it was implausible to take students out to different places for them to see different scientific subjects. Therefore, she decided to bring specialists from different fields to the school to talk to students about their specialties.

“Science is everywhere,” Pritchett expressed. “It can be in a lot of different places that you may not think it is. You may just think of science as what you’ve learned in the science classroom and I want to expose them to other things.”

A professional photographer and videographer was featured at the event. He specializes in Science Art, working on the Noah ship. The event incorporates the science behind everyday stuff.

Last year Pritchett held the SMS Science Expo for the first time with 13 different specialties for students to interact with. According to Pritchett, she reaches out to all the specialists to book them for the event and then the students handle the show from there. The students set up tables for the scientists and helped them set up their booths after greeting them. Then they explored the school’s gym, stopping by every booth to learn a little bit more about science. At the end of the night, the students took down the tables and helped pack up.

“Student turnout has been great,” Pritchett stated. “The best thing is to see them be excited about it. They’ve been really into this.”

The science teacher stated that even students who don’t seem to show much interest in academics were interested in this event. Some were even offended when they weren’t asked to help with the expo. She expressed that the students were excited to interact with all of the different science professionals, stating that they’ve asked really good questions to the professionals.

Pritchett originally had 36 guests lined up for the event. However, with the COVID-19 scare, some had to drop out due to travel restrictions. Last year, the event was held in April during Earth Day so booking the scientific guests proved to be difficult. Once the school year started for the teachers in August, Pritchett began planning for the second annual event. The science teacher takes in the student’s opinions and assessments when going forward with future planning.

The UNCP graduate explained that the students wanted to see lizards so a scientist specializing in the species, a herpetologist, had to be on the guest lists. Pritchett talks with the students after the expo to see what scientists the students were interested in and what specialties they might want to see in the upcoming year.

She expressed that she is learning from the event each time she hosts it. Pritchett plans to grow the science expo and find finds to enhance it every year. This year the coronavirus might have interrupted slightly but it did not stop the event from happening.

USDA Wildlife services was the first booth for people to come across as it was set up in the gym by the office front door where people first walk in. Different animal pellets covered the table. The animals that once lived in those pellets were devious. Nathan Barden, SMS student, and his mother Regina Barden took an interest in the booth to learn about wildlife services. They talked with Brian Garringer, wildlife specialist, about what his role was.

The NC Museum of Natural Sciences was pretty popular with their snakes. Children were able to touch the snakes with the handler’s supervision. Noah Lewis, an SMS student, was thrilled to see the snakes, wanting one for his own. Of course, his mother was not on board with that idea, no longer letting her son have fake snakes to scare her with.

The 4-H Youth Development group was popular as people stopped to pet the bunnies.

“Petting the bunnies has definitely been a hit,” Pritchett stated.

The Clinton Public Works and Utilities’ booth explained how to recycle and what could be recycled while the NC Cooperative Extension had a virtual reality field trip for students to experience. Students were able to take a virtual tour of a hog farm.

Josh Warren, Try Velez and Andrew Valmassoi with the NC Division of Marine Fishers waited for students to visit their booth stating that many interested fishermen have already made their stop. The trio waits out on docks and surveys fishermen after their expeditions. They note demographic details, the reasons the fisherman choose to fish, what they caught, etc. They gather this data for marine biologists to configure solutions to problems that occur during different times of the year. The trio also went out before the expo to catch some fish to display for the students at their booth.

SMS principal Robert Turlington stated that he was impressed with his staff and their ability to bring knowledge to students in different ways. Pritchett will work even harder to make the next Science Expo better for the students and their parents.

Noah Lewis, an SMS student, was thrilled to see the snakes, wanting one for his own. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Expo1.jpg Noah Lewis, an SMS student, was thrilled to see the snakes, wanting one for his own. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Nathan Barden, SMS student, and his mother Regina Barden took an interest in the booth to learn about wildlife services. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Expo2.jpg Nathan Barden, SMS student, and his mother Regina Barden took an interest in the booth to learn about wildlife services. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent People pet the bunnies at the 4-H Youth Development group’s booth. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Expo3.jpg People pet the bunnies at the 4-H Youth Development group’s booth. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Josh Warren, Try Valez and Andrew Valmassoi with the NC Division of Marine Fishers wait for students to visit their booth. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Expo4.jpg Josh Warren, Try Valez and Andrew Valmassoi with the NC Division of Marine Fishers wait for students to visit their booth. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Noah Lewis fishes at the NC Division of Marine Fishers booth. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Expo5.jpg Noah Lewis fishes at the NC Division of Marine Fishers booth. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent The Clinton Public Works and Utilities’ booth shows students about recycling. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Expo6.jpg The Clinton Public Works and Utilities’ booth shows students about recycling. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Baby chicks sit at the Presteage Farms’ booth. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Expo7.jpg Baby chicks sit at the Presteage Farms’ booth. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent

Annual event continues to grow

By Brendaly Vega Davis [email protected]

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.