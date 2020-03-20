Food Pantry provides ‘fuel’ for students

With Sampson Community College restricting access for students, the staff knows there’s a likelihood that some students experience food insecurity without access to campus resources. Student Engagement Coordinator, Amanda Raynor, compiled bags from the Viking Fuel Food Pantry to give to these students, faculty and staff.

Raynor stated that the unknown threat of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is already daunting enough for students. When considering the idea that some students are unsure of where their next few meals are coming from, these next few weeks can become even more unnerving.

When the Viking Fuel Food Pantry first opened in the Activity Center, Raynor’s original intent was for the pantry to be a free resource for any and every student on campus. When it comes to being a resource during the COVID-19 pandemic, that doesn’t change.

“I want this to be for all students. Anyone can come to get a snack, or come get one of these bags and water,” Raynor stated.

Raynor plans to distribute the bags to any interested students, faculty and staff members. No specific need, age, or circumstance needs to be proven. As of this morning, she’s collected over 20 bags for distribution. The bags include canned goods, boxes of pasta, miniature bags of hygiene products and more. There is also plenty of bottled water available.

Dean of Student Services, Blair Hairr, expressed this is the perfect opportunity to serve students through the food pantry.

“To use our resources to best serve our community, we want to distribute all of the food and water in the Viking Fuel Pantry at this time,” she noted. “We want to use this opportunity to provide for those in need and for those who are just interested in receiving a bag.”

Resources at the pantry are distributed on a first come first serve basis. Students can contact Amanda Raynor by telephone at 910-900-4012 or by email at [email protected] to receive a bag.

Resource during the COVID-19 pandemic