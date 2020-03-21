Midway musicians make All-District Band

These Midway High School students made the 2020 Southeastern District All-District Band. Pictured, from left, are: Janyia Coxum, Hunter Warren, Luke Hazlebeck, Logan Jackson, Cullen Faircloth, Colton Barber, and Joshua Tew band director. - Hunter Warren, a mallet percussion player from Midway High School, made the North Carolina All-State Band. -

Students from Midway High School were recently honored for their accomplishments in music.

Several students from the school made the 2020 Southeastern District All-District Band. They are Colton Barber, clarinet; Janyia Coxum, bass clarinet; Cullen Faircloth, trumpet, Logan Jackson, string bass; Luke Hazlebeck, oboe; and Hunter Warren, mallet percussion

“We were fortunate to have students that worked really hard and successfully made the All-District Band,” said Joshua Tew, director of bands.

Each year, students audition for the All-District Band. Next, the students participated in a clinic held at Methodist University in January. From that group, Warren made the 2020 North Carolina All-State Band for freshmen and sophomores. The clinic is scheduled for May. Tew said he’s extremely proud of all the students.

“One of the things that I enjoy as a teacher is seeing the students take ownership of their learning and working hard to achieve those goals,” he said. “When they reach those goals, it make me very proud of their work.”

Midway High’s Warren headed to state