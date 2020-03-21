Museum honors Vietnam’s KIA

Courtesy photo Betty Best, SSG Arthur Best’s widow, and daughter, Theresa Best, who is her mother’s caregiver, visit the Duplin County Veterans Museum. - Courtesy photo The Duplin County Veterans Museum now features a Vietnam KIA wall display. -

As a Vietnam Veteran myself, I take honoring those who never returned home as an important task. When I started my tour of duty as the Duplin County Veterans Museum Curator, I felt more could be done to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.

In my last article, I described the visit of Kimberly Best, the daughter of Army SSG Arthur Best, who was KIA in Vietnam. He left behind eight children here in Duplin County. Well, recently, Betty Best, SSG Best’s widow, and another daughter, Theresa Best, who is her mother’s loving caregiver, also visited the museum. Betty is truly a queen and has a very dynamic personality. I could see the sorrow, and yet pride in Betty. This affected me, and I was determined to make changes to our Vietnam display honoring these fallen heroes. My wife, Ginny, and I came up with a new Vietnam KIA Wall Display. This display shows all 26 sons of Duplin County who never got to experience all the joys of fatherhood, watching their children grow, walking their daughters down the aisle at their wedding and enjoying grandchildren. We all take these things for granted, because of these heroes who have gone before us.

Uniforms from many Veterans have been donated to the museum, and all have been worn by Duplin’s Veteran heroes. I now have most of these uniforms displayed, with the Veteran hero’s name, rank, years of service and conflicts the hero served in. Please come and visit the museum to honor these past and present Veteran heroes.

One last item, on May 16, the Veterans Museum will begin sponsoring a Veterans Coffee at the museum each third Saturday at 10 a.m., to bring us all together. Pass this word to any and all Veterans you know.

By Joe Berne Duplin Veterans Museum

Joe Berne is a retired U.S. Marine Corps MSGT and Vietnam veteran who serves as the Duplin County Veterans Museum curator. New museum hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Appointments anytime by calling 910-293-2190. Berne can also be reached at 910-265-3679.

