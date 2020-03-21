Drive-up WiFi hotspots coming

Nethercutt - File photo|Sampson Independent Star Communication is establishing 30 WiFi hotspots in Sampson and Bladen counties in the coming weeks in order to offer Internet connectivity for students and the general public during the COVID-19 pandemic. -

Local internet service provider Star Communications is working to establish 30 drive-up WiFi hotspots at various schools and other public locations in Sampson and Bladen counties, a move toward facilitating learning for students forced away from their classrooms and a public in need of connectivity during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

“We felt that was the way to reach the most people immediately,” said Star’s General Manager and Executive VP Jeff Nethercutt, whose staff, along with community partners, notably school and government officials, have been working on the project.

“We have been working hard behind the scenes on this for the better part of a week now,” said Nethercutt, who noted network logistics and security firewalls that have to be maneuvered as part of that. “We’re looking at providing drive-up WiFi hotspots for the school systems in Sampson and Bladen counties, as well as Clinton City Schools and our technology partners in county governments in both of those counties.”

Nethercutt said Clinton-based Star Communications is aiming to establish as many as 30 WiFi hotspots spread out in public spaces across Sampson and Bladen, where visitors can drive up, park and access Internet.

Implementing those hotspots is ongoing, and some additional equipment was ordered to meet the endeavor. Star has been in close contact with school systems to gauge their ideal locations, while working to see how they can accommodate that on their end based on the location of Star’s existing network.

Nethercutt said some of those sites should be operational “in the next week to 10 days.” The hope is to have all of them up in the next two weeks. The sites, which could also include local libraries, will be made public and will be in safe places. For some of the more rural areas, Star has been in contact with churches as potential locations, to get their permission.

It has been a community effort and that community has been very supportive, Nethercutt noted. The initial focus is the designated school locations.

“Naturally, it is for the schools kids that are out of school because of this, so they can do their schoolwork that has to be done online; but we will have some sites open for public use as well for those who don’t have access to connectivity in their homes,” he remarked. “It kind of gets us, as a cooperative, back to our roots in serving the unserved.”

Star Communications representatives were on a conference call with Governor Roy Cooper, NC Department of Information Technology Secretary Tracy Doaks and others for about 45 minutes Friday. Star was one of about 90 internet providers from across the state on the call to discuss the state’s response to COVID-19 and connectivity needs facing students, teachers and employees.

“The governor was reassuring all of us that the state was doing everything in their power to combat this COVID-19 pandemic and they were putting the full resources of the state behind that,” said Nethercutt. “They were thanking us for what we were doing in keeping the citizens connected.”

Locally, Star is expanding on those connectivity efforts. Star’s service territory covers 1,458 square miles in five counties, the bulk of which is in Sampson and Bladen. The WiFi hotspots will be fairly evenly distributed between the those two, Nethercutt noted.

As far as the ones on school property, those may only be available to the students at that school through a password. However, there will be several others managed on Star’s network that will be available to the public.

In the Friday morning call with the governor, Cooper’s executive order was revisited noting that K-12 public schools would be closed until the end of March before being reassessed with the N.C. Department of Public Instruction as well as the State Board of Education.

“I think it’s a very fluid situation as it relates to that, as is everything these days,” Nethercutt said. “It seems like things change hour by hour. We’re trying to do our part as a technology partner for the areas we provide service to — to help people through this time. It’s unprecedented, in what we’re seeing and what we’re having to deal with, and the citizens have got to have connectivity to stay abreast of what’s going on as it changes hour by hour.”

The topic of WiFi hotspots as part of those local efforts by Star was discussed during a Sampson County Schools Board of Education meeting earlier this week.

“What they’re hoping to do is maybe put some spots in area churches, so they can go to the parking lot and sit in their cars and work with the Internet usage,” Jennifer Daughtry, director of high school education for Sampson County Schools, said then. “Also, if they go to the parking lots at our schools, they can get on as guests and they’ll be able to work from that parking lot as well.”

Belva Lovitt, director of technology for Sampson County Schools, said some areas have challenges when it comes to accessing Internet. “In some of our areas like Ingold, it doesn’t matter what (the) cellular product,” Lovitt noted. “It’s just really bad reception down there.”

Nethercutt said Star Communications also signed the “Keep Americans Connected Pledge,” through which broadband and wireless companies at the request of Federal Communications Commission Chairman were pledging to ensure customers are not cut off from communications services during the coronavirus pandemic.

That means establishing WiFi hotspots, as well as waiving late fees for customers and working with them in disconnect situations so they are not cut off, especially in the tough financial times ahead for many.

“We’ll be working with our customers in any way we can, while we work our way through this,” said Nethercutt.

Star is also still in the process of expanding its permanent network, and connectivity for rural customers.

Late last year, the USDA awarded a $23.7 million ReConnect Program grantto improve rural e-Connectivity for more than 8,700 homes in Star Communications’ coverage area.

Through that massive project, a fiber-to-the-home broadband network would be extended across Sampson County, from the Herring exchange in the northern region of Sampson, to the Six Runs area and extending toward Turkey and down to Harrells. Other projects are scheduled for Bladen County. In all, the funded service area includes 8,749 households, 19 businesses, 10 educational facilities, and three critical community facilities.

“This would be on a more permanent basis, in that they would have that technology available to them at their homes,” said Nethercutt. “That’ll certainly make these types of situations easier to accommodate in the future, by virtue of that grant.

“We’re still working toward that,” said Nethercutt, noting final paperwork for that grant award is still being processed.

Construction on that project is expected to begin later this year.

