It’s hard not to notice those little bugs that bite and steal blood and they’re back now that winter is over.

The Clinton Public Works & Utilities Department announced that they will begin spraying for mosquitoes around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24 until 11 p.m. They will repeat the process on Thursday around the same time.

Clinton Public Works & Utilities Manager Stacey Ray noted that residents in the city have already sent in complaints about mosquitoes. Since the weather is heating, Ray stated that they have decided to begin spraying. The fogger can emit the spray on 15 feet on either side of the machine.

According to Ray, the city will use a London Fogger, a slow-release fogger common among Public Health agencies. The fogger will slowly release a chemical known as Envion, a water-based, ready-to-use mosquito adulticide containing Permethrin and Piperonyl butoxide.

“It sprays it into the air, that’s why we do it at night. Most people are inside their houses,” Ray stated.

The city hopes to combat the mosquito issue before it gets any bigger. According to Public Works Director Chris Medlin, Public Works crews will spray half of Clinton on Tuesday night staring on Ferrell Street heading west. On Thursday night, they will sprat the other half of the city from Ferrell Street toward the Beaver Dam area.

“We’re spraying earlier than we ever have before due to the mild winter we had,” Medlin commented.

Usually, the city begins spraying for mosquitoes in May or June. Medlin noted the mosquitoes are already out at night and they home to get a handle on them early. After they spray on Thursday, they reevaluate and go from there.

According to Brad Hardison, an extension agent with the Sampson County Cooperative Extension Office, mosquito management uses source reduction, personal protection and chemical control.

Hardison advised people in the past to keep an eye on rainwater and tip over buckets or any other type of container where rainwater can collect such as flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires, etc. Mosquitoes typically breed in standing water. This type of procedure is known as a “Tip and Toss.”

He also acknowledged that mosquitoes can transmit several viruses to humans. People can also wear long sleeves and long pants to avoid getting bitten or a mosquito repellent is always an option.

