Schools closed until mid-May; salons, gyms ordered to shut down

- File photo|Sampson Independent Hallways throughout Clinton City and Sampson County Schools will be devoid of students until May 15, by way of N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order Monday extending the closure of all the state’s public K-12 schools due to COVID-19. -

Closures for Clinton City Schools and Sampson County Schools will be extended until mid-May, along with all other K-12 public schools in the state, following an executive order Monday by Gov. Roy Cooper, who also mandated restrictions for salons, barbershops, gyms and movie theaters in an attempt to dull the spread of the new coronavirus.

Cooper said schools across North Carolina will be closed for in-person instruction until May 15. He had already ordered school closings of at least two weeks beginning March 16.

“I am not ready to give up on this school year. However, we know that the effects of this pandemic will not subside any time soon,” the governor stated in the Monday news conference. “As of this morning, North Carolina has 297 cases of confirmed COVID-19 in 45 counties across our state. We continue to test, and we continue to see cases increasing.”

As of this morning, there were no new COVID-19 cases in Sampson County, which reported its first presumptive positive patient last week. However there were more than 20 tests for COVID-19 pending, according to Susan Holder, assistant county manager and public information officer for the county. She said the presumptive positive was indeed positive.

“The one presumptive positive that has been reported has been confirmed by the (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention),” she remarked. Any test can take 24-72 hours to be returned from the CDC, Holder noted.

Closures and restrictions statewide have taken effect in recent weeks across North Carolina in an effort to curb the coronavirus, as everyone is urged to practice social distancing and heightened hygiene. Cooper expounded on those restrictions on Monday.

In addition to schools being closed until May 15, the governor’s executive order also lowers the threshold to ban mass gatherings of more than 50 people; and closes gyms, movie theaters, sweepstakes parlors, health clubs, and other similar facilities.

Because of their inability to conduct social distancing, the order also closes hair and nail salons, barber shops, and massage therapists as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. Grocery stores will remain open, as will restaurants providing takeout and delivery. Citizens were urged not to overbuy at the grocery store.

“I know that these actions cause hardship and heartache for a lot of people, but they’re necessary to save lives,” Cooper said.

The governor said the new executive order, starting late Wednesday, would make it a misdemeanor for there to be assemblies of more than 50 people, compared to the current prohibition of over 100. The 50-person limit is in keeping with the guidance from the CDC.

State education officials and lawmakers are working on plans to expand online instructional assistance beyond virtual efforts already underway. Universities already have shifted to online instruction.

“We can’t treat this as a long break,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson said, adding that his daughter’s first-grade class had a video call with their teacher on Monday. He urged parents to keep their children on a schedule that includes a few hours of daily instructional time. His department has assembled distance-leaning options. Johnson said high school seniors will still be on track to graduate in June. Cooper said plans also include ensuring school employees keep getting paid during this suspension.

No deaths have been reported in North Carolina as a result of COVID-19, although about a dozen people are hospitalized. Mecklenburg, Wake and Durham cases account for over half of the total.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. But for older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

In the effort to ensure children in low-income families have enough to eat during the school closures, the state’s 115 school districts, helped by food banks, churches and volunteers, had served 1.2 million meals and 6,500 snacks through Sunday, Cooper’s office said. Those feeding efforts have been ongoing within the Clinton City and Sampson County systems.

Last week, local school superintendents said student and staff safety was paramount.

“We are working hard as a district to make sure our students are fed and have access to instruction while they are out of school,” Dr. Eric Bracy, superintendent of Sampson County Schools. “Safety is our first priority.”

“Clinton City Schools is so much more than an educational organization,” Clinton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson stated last week, the first of many without students. “We are a place where children come to grow physically, socially, emotionally and educationally. We must not shut our doors and be fearful of COVID-19, but instead, we must continue to operate as a place of shelter and safety.”

The State Board of Education agreed earlier Monday to seek an exception to federal K-12 testing and accountability requirements this year. Board Chairman Eric Davis said he was talking with state legislative leaders about how to eliminate public school accountability mandates specific to North Carolina. The legislature convenes in late April, and Cooper said broader requests for state lawmakers — potentially in a special session — would flow based on gaps in any upcoming congressional funding deal.

Limits on commerce, including the prohibition on dining-in at eateries and bars, has led to a massive number of unemployment claims in North Carolina.

The Division of Employment Security said Monday it had processed 113,000 claims between March 16 and Monday morning, compared to 3,500 on a usual week in recent months. Seven out of every eight claims have been related to COVID-19 displacement. People could file claims for layoffs or reductions in hours due to the virus.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_COVID-4.jpg Hallways throughout Clinton City and Sampson County Schools will be devoid of students until May 15, by way of N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order Monday extending the closure of all the state’s public K-12 schools due to COVID-19. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_SCS_Virus_2-2.jpg Hallways throughout Clinton City and Sampson County Schools will be devoid of students until May 15, by way of N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order Monday extending the closure of all the state’s public K-12 schools due to COVID-19. File photo|Sampson Independent

Governor orders salons, theaters, gyms shut down

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Wire reports were used in this story. Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Wire reports were used in this story. Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.