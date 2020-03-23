County modifies operations; jail on lockdown

Thornton - Sampson County departments have modified schedules and varying accessibility due to the COVID-19 outbreak. -

Based on the current guidance to minimize the spread of COVID-19, Sampson County departments are adjusting access and operations to protect the health and safety of the public and county staff. The adjustments took effect Monday.

To preserve continuity of services, many employees are working remotely or on staggered shifts, county officials said. To accommodate these staffing changes, some office locations are limiting public access to appointments only or to limited hours. Those wishing to check should do so with the specific location before traveling to county offices, as requests may be able to be handled electronically, assistant county manager/public information officer Susan Holder noted.

“County staff are making every effort to minimize delays and interruptions as we continue to serve the public during this time, and we appreciate your continued patience and understanding,” a statement from the County of Sampson read. “This is an evolving situation and subject to change at any time, with little notice.”

For a Sampson County department access guide, visit the county’s COVID-19 Resource Page at sampsonnc.com.

One of those departments announcing a modification to its regular operations late last week was the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

In a posting to Sheriff Jimmy Thornton’s Facebook page on Friday, the sheriff acknowledged as much.

He updated citizens on the status of Sheriff’s Office operations during the COVID-19 State of Emergency.

”In compliance with federal, state and local guidelines to assist in the prevention of the spread of this dangerous virus we have altered operations at the Sheriff’s Office,” Thornton stated in the post. “Please don’t worry — first response capabilities should not be impacted.”

The sheriff pointed out that the Sheriff’s Office and the Detention Center are housed in the same building, and together make up the Law Enforcement Center. This, he said, presents “an unusual dilemma.”

”Just like hospitals, we have to take some of the same precautions to ensure that the virus is not introduced into the jail,” Thornton stated. “A pandemic in the jail would be financially devastating to the county (you the taxpayer) in terms of treatment costs. In order to eliminate the potential for exposure, we will have to limit unnecessary public entry into the Sheriff’s Office.”

For the foreseeable future, fingerprinting services have been halted and the facility is being locked down, he said Friday. During regular business hours, citizens may call the main line at the Sheriff’s Office, 910-592-4141, and an employee will assist in the best way possible, he noted.

All non-essential persons have been suspended from entering the jail.

”We encourage attorneys and clergy to utilize our on-line video visitation system for their health and safety, as well as the inmate and staff’s,” the sheriff stated.

Persons wishing to deposit funds in inmate accounts may do so by going to www.jailpackstore.com.

Additionally, Thornton said deputies were being encouraged to handle as many non-emergency calls by phone to limit person-to-person contact.

“This is being done to ensure that our ‘first responders’ do not come into contact unnecessarily with anyone who may be infected,” Thornton stated in his post. “Please understand, the spread of the virus among our personnel would be devastating to public safety. I know that it may appear that we are over-reacting, however we cannot afford to take any chances with this outbreak.

”We are living in unusual times with ever-changing dangers,” he continued. “I hope you understand that everything we are doing is for the health and safety of the public and my employees. I will continue to pray for your health and safety.”

A county departmental contact list can be accessed at https://bit.ly/2xTxg6F, or through sampsonnc.com.

Thornton: Jail on lockdown as infection would be ‘devastating’

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

