Jackson: Canceled visa services would hurt farms

North Carolina agriculture could struggle mightily due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, notably with the State Department recently announcing that the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City and all U.S. consulates in Mexico have canceled routine immigrant and non-immigrant visa services.

Senator Brent Jackson said the state’s agriculture industry relies heavily on foreign labor. The H-2A agricultural visa program and other non-immigrant agricultural worker visas bring in a lot of labor that farmers need.

The program helps American farmers fill employment gaps and North Carolina would not otherwise have enough local workers needed for seasonal agricultural work. The work can involve planting, cultivating or harvesting.

Farmers fill out a standard processing form for hiring H-2A workers through their local Department of Labor.

“The potential disruption of visa processing and limitations to visa programs could significantly alter our state’s economy and our nation’s food supply chain,” Jackson explained in a statement. “ Many of our farming communities depend on these visa programs to provide the needed labor that keeps food in our grocery stores and on our plates daily.”

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico City and all U.S. consulates in Mexico plan to continue to process H-2A cases, but they are changing their procedures. They will prioritize returning H-2 workers and process their visas first. The embassy won’t provide appointments for any first-time applicant. They are also denying appointments for any applicants that need every year due to law enforcement or immigration violations.

The suspension of visa services impacts other states as well. The coronavirus threatens Northwest farms as well. Dan Fazio, CEO of Wafla and formerly the Washington Farm Labor Association, told the Capital Press that last year Washington state had over 25,000 H-2A labor certifications and 25 percent of those certifications were seasonal workers.

The shipping season in Oregon peaks in the spring and finding workers willing to package products and load trucks has already proved to be an issue for the state.

Jackson expressed his concern that the protocol will hinder new and growing operations since they need first-time or trial usage workers. The senator is hopeful that the issue can be resolved with the help of Ag Commissioner Steve Troxler, U.S. Representative David Rouzer, and Senator Thom Tillis.

“Our state and federal delegation are well-aware of the potential impact on our agriculture communities and they will continue to advocate on behalf of our state’s economic backbone,” Jackson stated.

On March 19, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) have created a partnership to identify foreign and domestic workers that might be available to transfer to other agricultural sector employers to fulfill the critical workforce needs within the U.S.

The USDA announced that along with DOL, they have identified almost 20,000 H-2A and H-2B certified positions with expiring contracts in the coming weeks. USDA explained that the workers will be leaving their positions and could potentially be available to transfer to a different employer’s labor certification.

Senator hopes to work out COVID-19 hurdle

