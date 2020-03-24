(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• March 17 — Justin Dewayne Butler, 32, of 407 Pearl St., Salemburg, was charged with driving while license revoked, resisting public officer, possession of methamphetamine, and felony fleeing to elude with a motor vehicle. Bond set at $2,750; court date is May 26.

• March 17 — Chasidy Jomika Thompson, 23, of 414 Royal Lane, Apt. B, was charged with threatening phone call. No bond set; court date is May 28.

• March 18 — Adam Ray Lockamy, 37, of 264 Raynor Sands Drive, Dunn, was charged with worthless check on a closed account and obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $5,000; court date is April 27.

• March 19 — Maya Angelou Sherrod, 22, of 202 Woody St., Roxboro, N.C., was charged with driving while license revoked, failure to stop steady red light, no insurance, fictitious/altered title/registration card and failure to register vehicle. Bond set at $3,000; court date is May 6.

• March 19 — Michael Lee Graham, 55, of 195 Dogwood Acres, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,500; court date is May 27.

• March 20 — Ronald Elvin Morst Jr., 53, of 103 Still St., Clinton, was charged with shoplifting and possession of stolen property. Bond set at $7,000; court date is April 17.

• March 21 — James Edward Bennett, 69, of 508 Pine St., Garland, was charged with possession of firearm by felon. Bond set at $7,500; court date is May 1.

• March 21 — Kenneth Bristow, 20, of 7685 Autryville Road, Autryville, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond set; court date is April 27.

• March 21 — Tyler Allen Stonestreet, 24, of 3001 Ebenezer Forest Road, Garland, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond set at $4,000; court date is May 1.

• March 22 — Hannah Rene Turner, 31 ,of 94 Pickle Shed Lane, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is May 12.