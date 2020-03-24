County offices limit public access

Based on the current guidance to minimize the spread of COVID-19, Sampson County departments are adjusting access and operations to protect the health and safety of the public and county staff. The adjustments took effect this week.

“To preserve continuity of services, many employees are working remotely or on staggered shifts,” county officials said in a statement. To accommodate staffing changes, some office locations are limiting public access to appointments only or to limited hours. Those wishing to check should do so with the specific location before traveling to county offices, as requests may be able to be handled electronically.

“County staff are making every effort to minimize delays and interruptions as we continue to serve the public during this time, and we appreciate your continued patience and understanding,” a statement from the County of Sampson read. “This is an evolving situation and subject to change at any time, with little notice.”

For a Sampson County department access guide, visit the county’s COVID-19 Resource Page through the county’s website, at sampsonnc.com. A contact list by department can be accessed at https://bit.ly/2xTxg6F, or through the county’s website.

County departments and their current access status:

• Administration (County Manager’s Office) and Legal — Open regular hours, but limited public access encouraged; call before you come.

• Aging — Open regular hours, but limited public access encouraged; call before you come. Nutrition and Senior Centers closed; home delivered meals to previously approved clients.

• Animal Shelter — Access by appointment only: call between 1‐5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule. Animals accepted from Animal Control only (emergencies); owner surrenders suspended.

• Board of Elections — Open regular hours, but limited public access encouraged; call before you come.

• Cooperative Extension Service — Offices closed to the public. Drop off/pick-up established for essential supplies. Farm visits by appointment only.

• Economic Development — Open regular hours, but limited public access encouraged; call before you come.

• Emergency Management/EMS‐Rescue/911/Addressing/Fire Marshal — Emergency services offices closed to the public; staff available by phone. EOC active 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 911/EMS under normal operation. Fire inspections for lifesaving matters only.

• Environmental Health — Office closed to public; inspectors working in the field. Drop off box available for applications, permits and payments.

• Expo Center/CVB — Offices open regular hours, but limited public access encouraged; call before you come. All events canceled through April 30.

• Finance — Open regular hours, but limited public access encouraged; call before you come.

• Health Department — Limited access and limited services by appointment only. Entrance by rear of facility only and screening conducted prior to entrance. Those needing testing should call first; testing areas will be established.

• Human Resources — Open regular hours, but limited public access encouraged; call before you come.

• Information Technology — Open regular hours, but limited public access encouraged; call before you come.

• Inspections and Planning — Offices closed to the public; call to make an appointment. Inspections staff working in the field.

• Libraries — Branches closed to the public. Use book drop for returns; fines and fees suspended. Call J.C. Holliday Branch during normal working hours for assistance with online reading options.

• Parks and Recreation — Open regular hours, but limited public access encouraged; call before you come.All sports programming suspended

• Public Works — Access limited to drive‐thru window only. Water disconnections temporarily suspended.

• Register of Deeds — Offices closed to the public; call for essential services.

• Sheriff/Detention Center — Limited access to facilities; call regarding fingerprinting/permits.

• Social Services — Offices open and services provided in compliance with State/Federal directives. Some by appointment only and with limited access as allowed by policy. Entrance by rear of facility only and screening conducted prior to entrance.

• Soil and Water Conservation — Office closed to the public. Call to reach essential staff.

• Tax Office — Offices closed to the public. Call with tax questions.

• Transportation — Operating normal schedules with services reduced to medically necessary (dialysis included) or for employment. Clients will be notified.

• Veterans Offices — Closed to the public; call to make an appointment.

Guide for government services during COVID-19