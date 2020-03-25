Roseboro eyes ‘better’ Bloomfest

- File photo|Sampson Independent Salemburg Commissioner Arnold Page looks at classic cars from the Ol’ Lightnin’ Rods Antique Car Club. - File photo|Sampson Independent Lydia Sanchez enjoys playing in bubbles provided by the Sampson Arts Council during a previous Bloomfest. This year’s edition was canceled, but organizers are optimistic for many more in the years to come. -

The fair spring weather is deceptive and it seems to have some problems with the COVID-19 outbreak. This pandemic has closed down the only annual spring festival in Sampson County.

The Roseboro Bloomfest Committee found it hard to reach that decision but they knew it was the best for their town and this community. In a recent announcement, the committee noted that they were canceled the event for the third annual Bloomfest for three reasons. The first reason was for the health and safety of their residents, surrounding communities, visitors, sponsors and vendors.

“The actions and guidance from our federal, state and local governments will hopefully stop the virus in a timely manner yet, as we all know, there are many unknowns,” the press release stated.

“In the end, we all agreed canceling was the right decision. Ultimately, the health and safety our community has to come first. I will certainly miss all the smiling faces, delicious food and live entertainment. But we have something to look forward to for next year,” Mayor Alice Butler added.

Butler noted that they plan to make Bloomfest in 2021 even better than their original plans for this year. There was going to be live entertainment, an arts project for the kids, giant outside games, a beach ball and a volleyball court, the Ol’ Lightnin’ Rods Antique Car Club would bring back their classic cars and the plan was to keep most businesses open for people to shop and eat at while they enjoyed activities at the festival. Plus, a new item was planned for the agenda involving a drunk driving simulation. Hopefully, the lineup will remain the same.

The committee considered postponing the event, but they ruled out the option. The second reason they canceled was that they felt that it was implausible to find a new date and reschedule all the vendors, entertainers and special attractions.

“We bloom in the spring. That is when the festival needs to be held,” a sponsor noted.

Bloomfest chairwoman Allison Strickland was very excited for this year’s event noting that it was good family fun for all who would attend. Visitors would love the quiet hometown feel. But Strickland knew it was the right call to cancel the event.

“It is with much disappointment that we have come to this conclusion to cancel our third annual Bloomfest,” the Bloomfest chairwoman stated. “However, we feel this is the best decision for our community during this uncertain time. We are already looking forward to a wonderful event on Saturday, April 24, 2021, and hope you’ll make plans to join us. In the meantime, it is our desire that everyone follow the recommendations of our government in helping to keep one another safe and healthy.”

The Roseboro Bloomfest Committee is thankful to all their sponsors who have kept them alive in the past and will continue to do so moving on.

“Please remember to shop local; our local businesses depend on each of you. They need you now more than ever,” the committee stated in the press release. “We hope that each of you enjoy good health in the days ahead and we look forward to our future days together.”

The mayor has noted that all sponsors have told the committee to keep their donations to use for the 2021 spring festival. Though a fall festival is not in the cards, the town still plans to host its annual Christmas parade on Dec. 11 at 7 p.m.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Bloomfest_Logo2020_Roseboro-1-.jpg Salemburg Commissioner Arnold Page looks at classic cars from the Ol’ Lightnin’ Rods Antique Car Club. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Fest_5.jpg Salemburg Commissioner Arnold Page looks at classic cars from the Ol’ Lightnin’ Rods Antique Car Club. File photo|Sampson Independent Lydia Sanchez enjoys playing in bubbles provided by the Sampson Arts Council during a previous Bloomfest. This year’s edition was canceled, but organizers are optimistic for many more in the years to come. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Fest_1.jpg Lydia Sanchez enjoys playing in bubbles provided by the Sampson Arts Council during a previous Bloomfest. This year’s edition was canceled, but organizers are optimistic for many more in the years to come. File photo|Sampson Independent

Canceled festival to return in 2021

By Brendaly Vega Davis [email protected]

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.