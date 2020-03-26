Roseboro tends to tower

Courtesy photo|NCDIT Roseboro will sandblast, prime, paint and coat the water tower over the coming weeks. The maintenance began on Monday. - Courtesy photo|NCDIT The Roseboro water tower undergoes maintenance every five years. -

The Town of Roseboro began the maintenance process on its water tower on Monday, requiring all the water to be drained from the tower.

According to the Roseboro Mayor Alice Butler, the interior of the water tank has to be sandblasted, primed and painted. To do that, the town must drain all the water from the tower.

“Our Public Works Department is handling the details of making sure our water service is not interrupted,” Butler added. “That is a top priority.”

After the water is drained from the tank, it is pushed through the water lines, using high service pumps to keep the town’s access to water. There are three wells in Roseboro and two high service pumps. The wells usually pump to the plant where the water is treated with chlorine. The high service pumps take the now treated water to the tower and circulate it where it needs to go. With the water tower cut off, the high service pumps just take the water where it needs to go.

The town wanted to begin maintenance on March 9, but the weather and other issues delayed the matter.

The plan was to assess how much work would be need for maintenance after the tower is drained of all water. Public Works and Utilities Director Billie Poole stated that it could take anywhere from two to five weeks to get everything done to the tower. Poole also stated that along with the mayor’s list of maintenance items, the tower would need to be coated on the inside after the paint is done.

“I think it will take two weeks if everything goes right,” Poole stated. “I already have my men out there working on it.”

The Public Works and Utilities director noted that the water tower holds up to 200,000 gallons of water and all of it was drained out on Monday. Since the water tower, which is the main tank, is shut off for maintenance, the town does not have a water reserve.

Until the tank is turned back on, fire departments cannot use any fire hydrants within Roseboro. They are asked to fill their trucks outside of town. Fire trucks can consume a lot of water and there have even been some rare fires that have caused trucks to drain the entire system.

Any residential structure fire calls that go out for Roseboro Fire Department will be paged as commercial structure fires. According to Butler, fire departments that dispatch will page out include Autryville, Salemburg, Garland, Clinton, Herring, Taylors Bridge, Clement, Beaver Dam and Stedman from Cumberland County and Hickory Grove of Bladen County.

Roseboro Fire Chief Lee Coleman stated that there are even more departments available to Roseboro than that. The location of a call determines what departments will respond.

According to Coleman, there have been three fires in the last 25 years that have drained the entire reserve from the water tower. The fire chief is not concerned about the upcoming weeks since the department has set up arrangements like this in the past when the water had to be shut down when replacing old fire hydrants. Some hydrants have older valves and replacing them means have to shut down the system. But, usually those hydrants are replaced on the same night and not over a time period quite this long.

Different departments in the county and surrounding areas have already been notified that they can’t fill up at Roseboro hydrants and they must bring the trucks with the highest gallon tank.

Roseboro’s first truck on the scene has a large water capacity of 1,000 gallons and can even fuel lines for their other two trucks. This will help them place a nice dent in any fire that could arise until backup can arrive on scene. The trucks will then set up a drop tank, which is like a big above-ground pool that acts as a water reserve for trucks to pull from. Mutual aid will drop off loads of water in this pool and head off to gather more.

Roseboro has bigger commercial and business buildings and Coleman would rather be safe than sorry. So, he has already notified other chiefs about the situation and they are all hoping for the best while preparing for the worst.

“We should have plenty of water with the departments that are coming in,” the fire chief stated.

A water reserve has been set in Salemburg and there are locations just outside of the county line in Clinton where trucks can fill up.

The company that the Public Works and Utilities Department goes through with its water tower requires the tower to undergo this maintenance every five years. Plus, they must paint the outside of the pump every seven to 10 years. The inside can be coated every seven to 15 years.

The maintenance comes from the water and sewer budget but the official cost is never known until the work is already done, according to Poole. He also stated that the budget for the water and sewer funds is usually around $100,000 a year.

According to a previous budget record from the town, the water and sewer administration was allocated $335,688 for the current fiscal year. Around $99,950 goes toward department services and $22,200 is spent on the water tower rental.

Backup fire response, water reserves in place

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.

