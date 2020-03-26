School board OKs $1.4M for projects

Register -

Leaders from Sampson County Schools recently approved more than $1.4 million in capital requests for the upcoming academic year, with gym floor work being a concern.

During a recent meeting, the Board of Education made a decision to move forward on projects to improve infrastructure at schools throughout the district. Some of the listed projects include $25,000 for a new intercom and bell system at Midway Middle School; more than $67,000 for new motorized plastic bleachers at Union Intermediate School; and $72,000 to replace a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system at Hobbton High School.

The list of projects was passed by the majority of the board. Members Tim Register and Robert Burley voted against it. Register went against the proposal because of the refinishing of several gym floors being placed under the lists for building repairs. He said he believed it should be a system-wide budget item.

Midway Middle requested $3,500 to make gym floor repairs from water damage. Midway High School asked for $22,000 for work which includes several coats of vanish, painting and the logo. Among gym-related repairs, the largest request came from Union Middle school at a cost of $98,000 to remove the old torn out gym floor and replace it with a new one.

“It’s going to be a recurring need and we’re going to have to do this every year or every other year, and just as we have to paint buildings every year, we’re going to have refinish floors,” Register said. “I do not understand why we don’t place that in system-wide capital needs, so this expense won’t fall on individual schools. It’s unrealistic and it needs to be addressed.

“I can not in good conscience support … and I know that this is a wish list, but I can’t even support sending a wish list over that contains a request for $150,000 worth of new maintenance vehicle and not include money to refinish school gym floors at those schools. For that reason, I will not be supporting this proposal as it stands.”

Some of the system-wide and plant operations needs listed are $79,590 for fleet vehicle replacement and maintenance; $72,000 for a dump truck; $50,000 for emergencies contingency; and $50,000 for chiller replacement.

The board also voted to approve the 2020-2021 current expense funding request for more than $10 million from Sampson County Board of Commissioners, which is an increase of more than $1 million for the current academic period.

Some of the listed expenses include mandated salary and benefit increases, classroom technology replacements, accounting software, utility increases, professional development for teachers, and the second phase of a salary schedule revision to increase pay for employees such as school treasurers and custodians.

Members split in approval

By Chase Jordan

