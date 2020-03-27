School board OKs pay hike for members

Board chair Kim Schmidlin, vice chair Daryll Warren and board member Robert Burley participate in a work session for Sampson County Schools. -

The Sampson County Board of Education approved another budget amendment for the 2019-2020 academic year, with total revenues coming to $86 million. The board also voted to give itself a pay increase.

During a recent meeting, the Board of Education also voted to increase pay for members, effective 2020.

Currently, the total monthly pay for the board chair and members is $291 and $229, respectively. Through the change, the chair will earn $425 monthly and other members will get $350. The total annual cost increase is $10,299.

Board member Sonya Powell voted against the monthly increase for board members.

In the budget, total funds coming from the state were listed at $56.94 million. The largest chunk of money, $25.25 million, is going toward pay for regular teachers. Some of the other amounts are $3.9 million for children with special needs; $2.18 million for teacher assistants; and $4.36 million for low wealth funding, which is distributed when a county’s ability to produce local income for public education is below the state’s average.

Finance Officer Stephen Britt said one of the changes was more allotments for transportation services, exceptional children, and Medicaid reimbursements.

Other funding sources for Sampson County Schools is the local current expense at $12.81 million, followed by $6.7 million in federal funding; $3.4 million for capital outlay and $6 million for child nutrition.

The next meeting for the Sampson County School Board of Education is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, April 27, at the Central Office, 406 County Complex Road.

