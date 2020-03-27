Man killed in Sunoco shooting

Emily M. Williams|For the Independent A horde of sheriff’s patrol cars surround the site of a fatal shooting in Roseboro. - Emily M. Williams|For the Independent Authorities responded to a deadly shooting Thursday night at the Sunoco in Roseboro. The gunman is being sought. -

ROSEBORO — A local man was killed and at least one other injured following a shooting Thursday night outside a heavily-trafficked convenience station in western Sampson County.

The deadly shooting was reported just before 9 p.m. Thursday at the Sunoco on N.C. 24 (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard) in Roseboro. Numerous Sampson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and the incident is still under investigation, with a gunman being sought in connection with the murder.

Authorities said the gunman opened fire on a vehicle parked at one of the gas pumps, killing 31-year-old Damien Pittman, of Old Brick Mill Road, Roseboro, who was seated in the driver’s seat. The hail of bullets injured at least one other man, who was transported to Sampson Regional Medical Center. His condition was not immediately known.

The vehicle Pittman was seated in was shot several times, and multiple bullet holes could be seen in the front glass window of the store, as well as one of the pumps. Surveillance video outside the store showed a man walk up to the silver vehicle where Pittman was, pull a gun and start shooting.

Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton told one media outlet that it was detectives’ hope that the surveillance video would aid in apprehending the gunman. No arrests were known to have been made as of Friday afternoon, however no formal press release or details on the deadly incident were released by the Sheriff’s Office until after 5 p.m. Friday. That information included merely the location of the shooting and a confirmation of Pittman’s name.

Pittman’s sister told media outlets that her brother had just gotten engaged last week and leaves behind a 1-year-old child.

Sheriff’s officials said there was an “ongoing investigation” into Thursday’s shooting and encouraged anyone with information on the incident to contact investigators at 910-592-4141.

Gunman sought in Roseboro gas station murder

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

