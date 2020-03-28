Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• March 23 — Zachary Lee Oxendine, 29, of 55 N. Peavine Road, Clinton, was charged with larceny, obtaining property by false pretense, possession of stolen property, breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, conspiring to commit breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and habitual felon. Bond set at $135,000; court date is May 26.
• March 24 — Bradley Jay Johnson, 37, of 300 Piggy Bank Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury and probation violation. Bond set at $10,000; court date is April 17.
• March 24 — Eliseo Dioncio Vail Perez, 30, of Clive Jacobs Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is May 29.
• March 24 — Tiffany Shonta Beasley, 38, of 413 Oak St., Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen property. Bond set at $25,000; court date is April 17.
• March 25 — Tyrone Darnell Harris, 37, of 48 Lovers Lane, Garland, was charged with failure to report new address- sex offender. Bond set at $15,000; court date is May 18.
• March 25 — Tymeisha Rayshon Fryar, 19, of 519 Stewart Ave., Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is May 6.
• March 26 — Rhonda Marie Rich, 39, of 609 Pine St., Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. No bond set; court date is June 8.
• March 26 — Mary Renfrow Winders, 58, of 455 Beulah Road, Clinton, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $1,000; court date is April 17.
• March 26 — Jessica Castaldo, 40, of 103 Still St., Clinton, was charged with fugitive from justice and resisting arrest/hinder and delay. No bond set; court date is April 3.
