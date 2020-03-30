Warsaw I-40 ramp closing for rehab

WARSAW — A ramp into Interstate 40 is scheduled to temporarily close in Duplin County,. just over the Sampson County line, according to N.C. Department of Transportation officials.

Crews plan to close the ramp from N.C. 24 onto I-40 West at 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 31. The ramp near Warsaw is scheduled to reopen at 7:30 p.m. April 1. The ramp will close to facilitate the rehabilitation of the I-40 bridge over the CSX railroad, helping to improve its safety and durability, NCDOT officials said.

A detour will direct N.C. 24 traffic down U.S. 117 to access I-40 West.

Drivers should anticipate needing extra time for their commute and use caution when traveling near the work zone, an announcement noted.

Construction begins Tuesday