School meal distribution ongoing

Under the leadership of Cafeteria Manager Cathy Hood, meals are being prepared for parents to pick up for students at Midway Elementary School. Hood said the process is going well.

Cafeteria employees and teacher assistants distribute meals through a drive-through service.

Boxes are filled with meals inside the cafeteria of Midway Elementary School.

Grab and go meal service for students from Sampson County Schools will continue throughout the week, with an additional site to service the Harrells area.

Starting Wednesday, from noon to 1 p.m., a drive-through service will be added to the ballpark, 1 Park Road, Harrells. The field is located behind the Head Start Center. After schools closed because of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the district started a distribution plan Wednesday, March 18, at several schools and locations throughout Sampson County.

April Jordan, director of school nutrition, said the district is not running into problems with food, but there’s been issues with supplies for meals. Currently, more than 4,000 are being served per day.

“We’re being very creative with our bags and our plates,” Jordan said. “We had several organizations donate products to us and we’re still being creative in finding unique situations to handle the problem.”

She added that it’s a common problem throughout the state with students needing meals while they’re away from school.

“Everybody in the state is having to do takeout service,” Jordan said. “The vendors have been depleted of all the supplies because of the demand.”

Lunches and breakfasts for any student 18 and under are being served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Friday pick-up will include lunch for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and breakfast for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

In addition to Harrells, the listed school sites are Clement Elementary School, 3220 Maxwell Road, Autryville; Salemburg Elementary School, 404 E. College St., Salemburg; Hargrove Elementary School, 7725 Faison Hwy., Faison; Hobbton High School, 12201 Hobbton Hwy., Newton Grove; Midway Elementary School, 15375 Spivey’s Corner Hwy., Dunn; RSMS, 305 W. Pleasant St.; and Union Middle School, 455 River Road, Clinton.

Other locations throughout Sampson County, serving meals from noon to 1 p.m. are the Garland Senior Center, Garland; Snow Hill Baptist Church, Ivanhoe; Autryville, town picnic shelter across from Big Daddy’s Grill; Mt. Pleasant Church; Melva Brook; and Turkey Town Hall. Central Baptist Church is serving meals from 11 a.m. to noon.

Jordan applauded the work of cafeteria workers and everyone involved in the meal distribution.

“They’re really doing a wonderful job serving the community and they’ve been glad to be able to assist,” she said.

Study packet distribution

With goals to continue the N.C. Standard Course of Study, Sampson Schools will provide instructional packets and online information for students. Teachers will continue to communicate with students during the month. A second packet of instructional materials will be made available Wednesday, April 1. A hard copy may be picked up at schools from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday during regular school hours. Packets not picked will be distributed by bus, Friday, April 3.

“We want to keep ongoing dialogue and instruction as meaningful as possible while we are practicing health and social distancing guidelines required by the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention),” officials stated in a public message.

New content will be added to the packets. If material is being accessed online, there is no need to pick up a packet. The same information is available through an online format. According to district officials, students completed a survey for device and Internet access. Students with online access are being asked not to pick up a packet at school to keep a low number of students and staff on campus. Paper and pencil packets are available for students without Internet access.

The district is observing Easter holiday and spring break from April 13-17, as originally planned. Additional instruction materials will not be provided, but meals will continue to be served.

If a student has library books at home, they can be returned by placing them in the bin on the bus when packets are delivered to homes. Books may also be dropped off in bins at schools when packets and meals are picked up.

For more information about COVID-19, visit www.sampson.k12.nc.us. Parents are also being advised to contact their child’s school if they have any other questions.

