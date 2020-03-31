County offices close to walk-ins

Effective this week, the number of Sampson County government buildings still open to walk-in traffic is dwindling considerably.

The only buildings on the County Complex still open to walk-ins are Building C (County Administration, Finance, Economic Development and Human Resources) and Building E (Health and Human Services). While those buildings remain open, the public is encouraged to call before coming as many questions and service needs can be handled over the phone or online, county officials said.

Those most recent changes, part of the ever-fluid public access status in the times of coronavirus, took effect on Tuesday, a day after a Stay-At-Home order was put in place for all of North Carolina.

Based on the current guidance to minimize the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID‐19), Sampson County departments have adjusted access and operations to protect the health and safety of the public and county staff, local officials said.

As of Tuesday in Sampson, there have been 84 tests performed in Sampson County, with 54 negative and the rest of the tests still pending, according to figures provided by county officials. The lone positive COVID-19 patient in Sampson has now been listed as “recovered.”

Statewide, as of Tuesday, there had been 1,498 COVID-19 cases, with eight deaths coming as a result, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The agency reported 23,106 COVID-19 tests completed and 157 hospitalized patients.

County officials stressed that all departments can be reached by phone and many services are available online. An updated Department Access Guide and phone and online service contacts are accessible via the Sampson County website, at sampsonnc.com.

“County staff are making every effort to minimize delays and interruptions as we continue to serve the public during this time; however, to preserve continuity of operations, many employees are working remotely or on staggered shifts,” a standing statement from the county reads. “We appreciate your continued patience and understanding.”

Local leaders have called it “an evolving situation and subject to change at any time, with little notice.” The status of county departments and their current access status are as follows:

• Administration (County Manager’s Office) and Legal — Open regular hours, but limited public access encouraged; call before you come.

• Aging — Office closed to the public; call for essential services. Nutrition and Senior Centers closed; home delivered meals to previously approved clients.

• Animal Shelter — Shelter closed to the public. Adoptions and owner surrenders suspended. To remain compliant with state regulations, shelter will make special appointments for those seeking lost animals and will work with rescue organizations in cases of animals with extenuating health circumstances. Staff will maintain hours that allow the shelter to fully comply with regulations regarding the proper care and feeding of the animals.

• Board of Elections — Office closed to the public; call for essential services.

• Cooperative Extension Service — Offices closed to the public. Drop off/pick-up established for essential supplies. Farm visits by appointment only.

• Economic Development — Open regular hours, but limited public access encouraged; call before you come.

• Emergency Management/EMS‐Rescue/911/Addressing/Fire Marshal — Emergency services offices closed to the public; staff available by phone. EOC active 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 911/EMS under normal operation. Fire inspections for lifesaving matters only.

• Environmental Health — Office closed to public; inspectors working in the field. Drop off box available for applications, permits and payments.

• Expo Center/CVB — Offices open regular hours, but limited public access encouraged; call before you come. All events canceled through April 30.

• Finance — Open regular hours, but limited public access encouraged; call before you come.

• Health Department — Limited access and limited services by appointment only. Entrance by rear of facility only and screening conducted prior to entrance. Those needing testing should call first; testing areas will be established.

• Human Resources — Open regular hours, but limited public access encouraged; call before you come.

• Information Technology — Office closed to the public; call for essential services.

• Inspections and Planning — Office closed to the public; call to make an appointment. Inspections staff working in the field.

• Libraries — Branches closed to the public. Use book drop for returns; fines and fees suspended. Call J.C. Holliday Branch during normal working hours for assistance with online reading options.

• Parks and Recreation — Office closed to the public; call for essential services. All sports programming suspended.

• Public Works — Access limited to drive‐thru window only. Water disconnections and late fees temporarily suspended.

• Register of Deeds — Offices closed to the public; call for essential services.

• Sheriff/Detention Center — Limited access to facilities; call regarding fingerprinting/permits.

• Social Services — Offices open and services provided in compliance with State/Federal directives. Some by appointment only and with limited access as allowed by policy. Entrance by rear of facility only and screening conducted prior to entrance. See additional information specific to DSS at https://bit.ly/2wNYDiq.

• Soil and Water Conservation — Office closed to the public. Call to reach essential staff.

• Tax Office — Office closed to the public. Call with tax questions.

• Transportation — Office closed to the public, but transportation services operating normal schedules with services reduced to medically necessary (dialysis included) or for employment. Clients will be notified.

• Veterans Offices — Closed to the public; call for essential services.

Some still open as access cut considerably

Staff reports

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

