Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• March 27 — Dustin Ray Millen, 31, of 706 Cutchin St., Clinton, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for drugs, two counts of possession of firearm by felon and misdemeanor child abuse. Bond set at $80,000; court date is April 3.
• March 27 — Alexander William Bowman, 33, of 103 Cedar Lane, Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass and cyberstalking. Bond set at $4,500; court date is May 27.
• March 28 — Kathie Dehoyos, 41, of 655 Taylors Bridge Hwy., Clinton, was charged on out-of-county warrants with larceny, credit card/ATM fraud and shoplifting. Bond set at $2,500; court date is May 22.
• March 28 — Kyler Kearley, 20, of 8131 E. Darden Road, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. No bond listed; court date is May 7.
• March 28 — Jewelya Mackenzie Remaley, 19, of 456 Taylor Lane, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. No bond listed; court date is May 7.
